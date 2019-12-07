San Jose Pours Goals on Reign
December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to build off of Wednesday's victory, as they fell by a 9-2 final on Friday evening against the San Jose Barracuda.
Date: December 6, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
ONT Record: (10-11-2-0)
SJ Record: (8-11-0-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 3 1 1 -- 2
SJ 3 4 2 -- 9
Shots PP
ONT 24 0/1
SJ 35 0/1
Three Stars -
1. John McCarthy (SJ)
2. Jacob Middleton (SJ)
3. Jonny Brodzinski (SJ)
W: Andrew Shortridge (2-5-0)
L: Cal Petersen (10-9-2)
Next Game: Saturday, December 7, 2019 vs. San Jose - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
