San Jose Pours Goals on Reign

December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign were unable to build off of Wednesday's victory, as they fell by a 9-2 final on Friday evening against the San Jose Barracuda.

Date: December 6, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ126BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ126Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ126PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (10-11-2-0)

SJ Record: (8-11-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 1 1 -- 2

SJ 3 4 2 -- 9

Shots PP

ONT 24 0/1

SJ 35 0/1

Three Stars -

1. John McCarthy (SJ)

2. Jacob Middleton (SJ)

3. Jonny Brodzinski (SJ)

W: Andrew Shortridge (2-5-0)

L: Cal Petersen (10-9-2)

Next Game: Saturday, December 7, 2019 vs. San Jose - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter atTwitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.