Ty Ronning Reassigned to Maine

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Ty Ronning from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Ronning, a second-year pro out of the Western Hockey League, has skated in nine games with the Wolf Pack this year, going scoreless and even, with four penalty minutes and ten shots on goal. In four ECHL games with the Mariners, Ronning has three goals and two assists for five points, along with four PIM.

