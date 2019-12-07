Ty Ronning Reassigned to Maine
December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Ty Ronning from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.
Ronning, a second-year pro out of the Western Hockey League, has skated in nine games with the Wolf Pack this year, going scoreless and even, with four penalty minutes and ten shots on goal. In four ECHL games with the Mariners, Ronning has three goals and two assists for five points, along with four PIM.
The Wolf Pack are back on home ice tonight, as the Binghamton Devils visit the XL Center for a 7:30 game. That is "Star Wars Night", as fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.
Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
