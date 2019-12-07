Daccord Reassigned to Beast
December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord from the Belleville Senators to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Daccord made his AHL debut last Saturday making 26 saves in a 3-1 win in Hershey.
In 11 games with Brampton this season, he's 6-5 with a 3.02 GAA.
Belleville faces Cleveland again Saturday night as part of the Sens' Teddy Bear Toss game that is also doubling as the team's first responders appreciation night. Tickets are available.
