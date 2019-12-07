Heat, Condors Face off on Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

TODAY

The Heat host Pacific Division rival Bakersfield Saturday at Stockton Arena in the sixth meeting of the season between the clubs, Stockton entering the game 3-1-0-1 on the year against the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. In the teams' last meeting, Stockton climbed out of an early 2-0 hole to earn a 4-3 overtime win on the road on Nov. 21.

Stockton looks to take its third-straight win over the Condors with Saturday's meeting, which would be the first three-game win streak against Bakersfield since a spurt in November of 2017. All time, the Heat are 22-22-3-2 against the Condors.

PHILLY SPECIAL

Matthew Phillips continued building on his strong sophomore season with a goal in Wednesday's contest against the Ontario Reign, bringing his season total to 22 points (8g,14a). The forward is tied for 11th in the AHL in scoring and rides a four-game point streak (3g,3a) into tonight's divisional clash. Phillips has five points (1g,4a) in five games against the Condors this season.

PHILP'S HOT STREAK

Luke Philp continued his scoring run with his seventh goal of the season on Wednesday, putting Stockton on the board in the second period. The rookie started his pro career with 10 scoreless games but has rebounded with seven goals and three assists over Stockton's last nine contests. In that span, Philp has collected a pair of game-winners.

TUULOLA'S RETURN

Eetu Tuulola has marked his return from injury with a point in four-straight games, the big-bodied forward registering a goal and three assists over that span. Tuulola is tied with Philp for the Heat rookie lead in scoring with 10 points (5g,5a) on the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS STAND OUT

Despite not connecting on the power play in back-to-back games for the first time this season, Stockton enters Saturday's game as the only team in the AHL in the top five in both power play (third, 25.3-percent) and penalty kill (second, 87.5-percent) success. The Condors also claim one of the league's best kill units, entering fourth at 86.6-percent on the campaign. Head-to-head, Stockton has had the advantage this season with a 6-for-23 performance on the power play while limiting Bakersfield to 4-for-21.

BUILT TO LAST

Stockton has been able to overcome slower starts this season with strong second and third period efforts, owning a plus-12 scoring margin (31-19) in the second period and plus-4 (25-21) in the final frame. Looking at the Condors, Bakersfield has played to a draw in the first (22-22), is plus-1 (21-20) in the second and minus-9 (14-23) in the third. Stockton is also 2-1 on the year in games that end in 3-on-3 overtime while Bakersfield is 1-2.

