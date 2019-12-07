Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, December 7

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will be seeking revenge tonight against Cleveland after the Monsters snapped their five-game winning streak last night.

The Senators (13-9-1-0) saw its longest win streak of the season end Friday in a 6-2 loss to Cleveland. The Sens slipped to fifth in the North but just one point behind Utica for fourth.

Cleveland (12-10-1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak with last night's victory, a win that saw them climb to just one point behind Belleville and two out of a playoff spot in an extremely tight North Division.

Roster notes

No overnight changes for the Sens after Erik Brannstrom made his season debut Friday. Marcus Hogberg will start in goal tonight for the Senators after not dressing Friday night to give him an extra day of rest after his reassignment from Ottawa.

Vitaly Abramov, Hubert Labrie, Stu Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out injured for the Senators.

Previous history

Last night was the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Sens are 3-5-0-1 all-time against Cleveland and visit Ohio Feb. 28-29 for two return fixtures.

Who to watch

Still playing on a PTO, Cole Cassels has provided Troy Mann some quality minutes at center this season. Cassels has three goals and five points in 14 games this season with Belleville.

Rookie Jakob Lilja had his first AHL multi-point game last night tallying three assists. He has seven points (two goals) in 14 games this season with Cleveland and has also played 10 times for the Blue Jackets.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets are available. Tonight is also the Sens' Teddy Bear Toss game so fans are asked to throw their stuffed teddy bears on the ice after Belleville scores its first goal of the game.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

