Marlies Host Rampage in Annual Teddy Bear Toss

The Toronto Marlies return to the ice today, as they host the San Antonio Rampage for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

The Marlies will be looking to bounce back and get back in the win column today after suffering their first shutout loss of the season on Wednesday when they visited the Rochester Americans. Following that loss, the Marlies now sit in third place in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the league with a 15-4-2-1 record so this season. Toronto will have home ice on their side today, which has proven to be advantageous to the Marlies who have a 10-1 record when playing at home.

The Rampage are coming off a big 5-1 win over the Iowa Wild and will be looking to get a streak going today as they visit Toronto for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Marlies took the four-game regular season series that year three games to one and swept the season series the year before. The Rampage are 3-4-3-0 on the road this season.

Today's Teddy Bear Toss is in support of the Yonge Street Mission and all bears tossed today when the Marlies score their first goal will be collected and given to families in need. Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and TSN 2. Fans across Canada can also catch the game on the go in the Official Maple Leafs app.

About Yonge Street Mission

For over 121 years, YSM has provided wraparound support and services that make it possible for individuals, families and communities to move forward. As a developmental agency specializing in poverty-related challenges, we work closely with individuals, families, children, youth, and entire communities living with chronic poverty. Our aim is to help them rise out of poverty.

To learn more about YSM visit www.ysm.ca

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

15-4-2-1 Overall Record 10-7-5-2

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0

80 Goals For 74

61 Goals Against 68

22.1% Power Play Percentage 27.1%

78.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.1%

K. Agostino (11) Leading Goal Scorer M. Vecchione (14)

P. Aberg (24) Leading Points Scorer N. Walker (22)

K. Kaskisuo (8) Wins Leader V. Husso (8)

