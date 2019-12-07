Barracuda Explode for Nine, End Reign 9-2
December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (8-11-0-1) picked up their first win in three tries against the Ontario Reign (10-11-2-0) (LA Kings) on Friday night at the Toyota Arena as they matched a franchise-high with nine goals in a 9-2 win.
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (2-5-0) earned the win by making 22 saves on 24 shots
Cal Petersen (10-9-2) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 18 shots in 27 minutes and 43 seconds of action
Max Letunov extended his point streak (two goals, nine assists) to seven games as he netted a goal and added an assist
11 different Barracuda skaters recorded multiple points and three recorded multiple goals (John McCarthy, Joachim Blichfeld, Alex True)
The nine goals for matched a franchise-high for the most in a game and set a franchise-high for the most on the road
The 26 combined points for San Jose was the most in franchise-history
15 different Barracuda skaters recorded at least one point
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Ontario 0 1 1 2
San Jose 3 4 2 9
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 24 0 1 9
San Jose 35 0 1 19
