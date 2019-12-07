Barracuda Explode for Nine, End Reign 9-2

The San Jose Barracuda (8-11-0-1) picked up their first win in three tries against the Ontario Reign (10-11-2-0) (LA Kings) on Friday night at the Toyota Arena as they matched a franchise-high with nine goals in a 9-2 win.

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (2-5-0) earned the win by making 22 saves on 24 shots

Cal Petersen (10-9-2) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 18 shots in 27 minutes and 43 seconds of action

Max Letunov extended his point streak (two goals, nine assists) to seven games as he netted a goal and added an assist

11 different Barracuda skaters recorded multiple points and three recorded multiple goals (John McCarthy, Joachim Blichfeld, Alex True)

The nine goals for matched a franchise-high for the most in a game and set a franchise-high for the most on the road

The 26 combined points for San Jose was the most in franchise-history

15 different Barracuda skaters recorded at least one point

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Ontario 0 1 1 2

San Jose 3 4 2 9

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 24 0 1 9

San Jose 35 0 1 19

