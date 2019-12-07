Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears play host to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the fifth of 12 meetings in the season-series. The Bears enter tonight 3-0-1-0 against Lehigh Valley this season, with all four games being decided by one goal, and three in overtime or a shootout.

Hershey Bears (10-9-2-3) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (10-9-1-4)

December 7, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #25 | Giant Center

Referees: Dan Kelly (45), Tim Mayer (19)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Richard Jondo (55)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Tonight's Promotion: Penn State Health Ornament Night (First 5,000 Fans)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a 2-1 win over the Phantoms last night at the PPL Center in the first game of a home-and-home set. Matt Moulson opened the scoring for the Bears at 5:50 of the first period, tapping his own rebound past netminder Alex Lyon. Andy Welinski tied the game for Lehigh Valley at 18:41 of the opening frame. In the second period, Joe Snively scored on a drop pass from Mike Sgarbossa to give Hershey the 2-1 lead. Hershey' penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5 in the game, including killing a lengthy 5-on-3 at the end of the second period. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to earn the win in goal for Hershey. The Bears went 0-for-2 on the power play.

LIFE AIN'T EASY ON THE ROAD:

With Hershey's win last night, the Bears snapped a seven-game road losing streak (0-5-1-1). Tonight's opponent, Lehigh Valley, enters this evening's contest at the Giant Center having a similar lack of success away from home ice. The Phantoms are carrying a seven-game road losing streak of their own into tonight's game, going 0-6-0-1 away from the PPL Center. The Phantoms are just 2-6-0-2 overall on the road this season, and fell in a shootout in their lone visit to the Giant Center earlier this season, 3-2, on Nov. 10.

NOT SO AVERAGE JOE:

Forward Joe Snively continued his offensive tear last night, registering the game-winning goal. It was Snively's second career game-winning goal, with his first deciding tally coming in his professional debut, a 2-1 win over Providence, on Mar. 30. Snively has points in six of his past seven games, tallying five goals and two assists in the stretch. His six goals this season are tied with Matt Moulson for second on the team, only trailing Mike Sgarbossa's eight markers.

LIAM LIGHTS IT UP:

Veteran forward Liam O'Brien tallied an assist on Matt Moulson's first period goal in last night's win at Lehigh Valley, giving O'Brien assists in five straight games. The Nova Scotia native has one assist in each of his past five contests, and is the first Bear this season to have points in five consecutive games. He has points in six of his past seven games, and has posted 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 21 appearances this season for the Chocolate and White.

CURRENT CHOCOLATE AND WHITE TRENDS:

Hershey has had much better starts to games of late, scoring the game's first goal in four straight contests. The Bears are 2-1-0-1 in those games, and are 6-4-0-1 overall when scoring the game's opening tally. The Bears have also out shot their opponent in the past three games. Netminder Vitek Vanecek earned the win in goal last night, and the fourth-year Bear has allowed two or less goals in four of his past five appearances.

