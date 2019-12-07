David Sklenicka Contract Terminated
December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday a mutual agreement with defenseman David Sklenicka to terminate his contract.
The 23-year-old Rakovnik, Czech Republic native signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens in May 2018.
Sklenicka played 75 AHL career games, all with the Rocket, recording four goals and eight assists.
