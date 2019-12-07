David Sklenicka Contract Terminated

December 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday a mutual agreement with defenseman David Sklenicka to terminate his contract.

The 23-year-old Rakovnik, Czech Republic native signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens in May 2018.

Sklenicka played 75 AHL career games, all with the Rocket, recording four goals and eight assists.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.