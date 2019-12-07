Moose Shrug off Early Deficit in 3-1 Win

The Manitoba Moose (13-12-0-0) claimed a 3-1 victory against the Chicago Wolves (10-14-2-0) on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Wolves were first on the board as Reid Duke found the back of the net to give Chicago the 1-0 advantage. The Wolves were awarded two power plays in the first frame to add to their lead however Manitoba's penalty kill stayed strong and the Moose did not allow a goal on either of Chicago's man advantage opportunities.

Midway through the second period, Jimmy Oligny sent a rocket towards the net and the puck snuck past Wolves netminder Garret Sparks which tied the game 1-1. To close out the second period, Jake Leschyshyn had an opportunity on the breakaway to give the Wolves the advantage however Berdin poked the puck away to keep the game tied.

With 8:09 gone in the third period, the Moose found themselves with a five-on-three advantage for a full two minutes. Kristian Vesalainen took advantage and scored the eventual game-winning goal on the power play. Skyler McKenzie added an empty net goal to cap off Manitoba's 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose have won seven-straight games on home ice

Skyler McKenzie is currently on a three-game point streak (2G, 3A).

Jimmy Oligny has scored two goals this season both of which were against his former club, the Chicago Wolves.

Mikhail Berdin has won all three of his starts against the Wolves this season. He has posted a .963 save percentage stopping 78 of 81 shots. What's Next?

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 7. Saturday's game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of the Christmas Cheer Board. Fans are encouraged to bring new plush toys to throw on the ice in the first intermission. Tickets for the games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

