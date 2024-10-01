San Diego FC Announces Dushan Zarić as "Official Club Bartender"

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC announced today that the Club has signed Dushan Zarić as the Official Club Bartender. Zarić will participate as a Club ambassador at SDFC events and help develop unique and creative beverage concepts for San Diego FC, including the creation of Club-themed specialty cocktails and mocktails for season ticket holders, supporters and partners at Club events in 2024 and home matches at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. SDFC becomes the first sports organization in history to name an "Official Club Bartender".

To officially kick off his involvement with SDFC, Zarić will be serving up something special on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for the Opening Night Party of the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival at Monarch in Del Mar. The Tacos, Tortas + Tequila event hosted by San Diego FC will feature some of San Diego and its cross-bordered neighbor's handheld favorites, tacos, and tortas. Fans looking to enjoy the all-inclusive experience of food and drinks and mingle opportunity with SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps and Head Coach Mikey Varas can buy their tickets.

"Dushan is an absolute superstar at his craft," said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn. "Dushan will add that special touch to our beverage offerings at Snapdragon Stadium and will play an important role in creating a sense of community and belonging within our Club as we look to innovate in every way."

In 2002, Zarić won the World's Best Bartender Competition in Barcelona, Spain. Zarić then became the co-founder and the cocktail mastermind behind world-famous New York bars Employees Only and Macao Trading Co. He is widely recognized as an industry leader, mentor and a pioneer in craft bartending; his innovative work behind the bar has revolutionized the art of the cocktail. Zarić specializes in creating cocktails with a classic inspiration and updated with modern twists and extraordinary ingredients.

Zarić is a massive soccer fan and a lifelong supporter of Red Star Belgrade, his hometown team in Serbia.

"I am so stoked to see a professional football club come to San Diego," said Dushan Zarić. "It's a dream come true to help build something from the ground up, and I am absolutely delighted to use my creativity and experience to help bring the entire community together to support our Club."

Zarić will support the implementation and refinement of the SDFC themed specialty cocktails and mocktails for fans, supporters, and premium ticket holders at SDFC events in 2024 and Club home matches in 2025. As a seasoned and trusted mentor, he is dedicated to inspiring a new generation of bartenders to both thoroughly understand and take pride in their craft.

All Season Ticket Memberships for the Club's inaugural 2025 season, inclusive of every section at Snapdragon Stadium except for the Supporters' section, are now on sale to the general public.  Fans can book an appointment to speak with a San Diego FC Sales Representative to secure their 2025 Season Ticket Memberships and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member.  With over 50% of all season seats sold out, SDFC fans  should  go to  www.sandiegofc.com/tickets  to book an appointment and secure their 2025 SDFC Ticket Memberships. 

For additional questions about Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email  Interest@SanDiegoFC.com  or call  619-363-7332. Premium Memberships  are also currently on sale with limited availability remaining. For any questions about Premium Season Memberships, please email  Premium@sandiegofc.com  or call  619-363-7332.

