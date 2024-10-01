Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hits the road for a mid-week match against Real Salt Lake in yet another major Western Conference battle at the final stretch of the regular season.

MNUFC this past Saturday welcomed the Colorado Rapids to Allianz Field and defeated the Rocky Mountain side 3-0. A brace from striker Kelvin Yeboah and a third goal from Hassani Dotson - alongside a clean sheet earned by Dayne St. Clair - helped lift the Loons to a strong win over a surging Rapids squad. Minnesota has now won four of their last five matches and brings a momentum into tomorrow's first match of a double game week on the road.

On the other side, Real Salt Lake looks to defend its home turf once again, being one of only four teams across MLS to have 10 or more wins at home this season. RSL have had an immensely successful 2024 on the backs of forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango's MVP-caliber season, where he's scored 17 times and has provided 12 assists. Notably entering tomorrow's game, the Utah side has played to two stunning draws against Portland and Austin, and have only won once in the past four games.

Minnesota United tomorrow looks to add to their seven road wins (a current club MLS record for a single-season) at RSL as the regular-season end approaches. With the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in sight, a Minnesota win at Real Salt Lake OR an FC Dallas loss or draw at San Jose Earthquakes would secure a postseason berth for the Loons.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE IMPORTANCE OF A WIN AGAINST REAL SALT LAKE...

"It would be phenomenal. We've basically taken a 10 game season [in] the last 10 games of this season. Which, post-Leagues Cup, best represents this group. We feel, well we know, we are the top form team in our division. We're one of the top form teams across the two MLS divisions, and we want to finish the season as the top team across those 10 games. Tomorrow, obviously, is pretty much the tipping point in that. We've got a real good chance tomorrow of coming here [Utah] and making a mark, putting our hand up and saying that we can beat the top teams, we can beat the top teams away and hopefully if we do get to where we want to, come the end of the season, we'll have to do that. We'll also have to have the capacity to beat one of the top two, three, or four [teams]. Tomorrow is a chance for us to show in the same way that we did against Colorado [Rapids], that we are sort of back to where we threaten to be at the beginning of the year."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Teemu Pukki - Thigh (Out)

DJ Taylor - Thigh (Out)

Zarek Valentin - Foot (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ REAL SALT LAKE

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

10.02.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 32

8:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 13-12-6 (45 pts. | 7-6-2 on the road)

RSL: 14-7-10 (52 pts. | 10-3-2 at home)

