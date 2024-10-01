MNUFC-Themed License Plate Launches in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United and Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS), in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), today launched an MNUFC-themed license plate, now available for purchase for motor vehicles in the state of Minnesota.

Starting today, Oct. 1, the Minnesota United license plate is available for purchase online at drive.mn.gov or in person at Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services locations throughout the state. A pair of plates has a standard cost of $15.50. Special plates like the Minnesota United plate have an additional $30 annual contribution fee included.

The proceeds from all Minnesota United license plate sales will go directly to benefit the Minnesota Loon Restoration Project. This project, managed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is committed to preserving loon breeding habitats, providing artificial nesting platforms in strategic locations, engaging communities in loon conservation activities, and monitoring loons on Minnesota lakes.

More specifically, proceeds from plate sales will: Support long-established community science monitoring programs like the Loon Watcher Survey and Loon Monitoring Program where Minnesotans can get directly involved in helping us help loons; community engagement and education on how to protect and conserve loons; protecting and enhancing loon habitats with focuses on natural shorelines, and loon ecological research.

"We couldn't be happier about this mutual admiration society for Minnesota's loons - both the team and the bird," said Kristin Hall, DNR's Nongame Wildlife Program supervisor. "The common loon is Minnesota's iconic state bird, spending much of its annual cycle in Minnesota. With support from the proceeds of Minnesota United's license plate sales, DNR's Nongame Wildlife Program will continue to invest in protecting loons and the lakes we all enjoy".

Plates will be sent directly to the customer via mail, regardless of whether they are purchased in-person or online. Those who purchase the specialized plates can expect to receive them about two weeks after they've been ordered, with additional time required for personalized and disability plates.

