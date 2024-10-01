Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Signs New Contract

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina has signed a new contract with the Club through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"I am glad to be continuing in Charlotte's jersey and that I will have the privilege of enjoying the support of our loyal fans for the years to come," said Kahlina. "I am extremely happy that our results show that both Charlotte FC and I are improving from season to season. This moment brings new obligations and responsibilities for the following seasons to achieve the result we desire, which is the title of MLS champion!"

Kahlina's league-leading ten clean sheets is an all-time high for his MLS career. The Croatian is currently fourth in the league in saves with 113 and holds the second-longest shutout streak of the year at 524 minutes.

He is the fourth member of the defense to sign a new contract, following Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, and Andrew Privett.

"Kristijan has been exceptional since he joined the Club ahead of our inaugural season and has since established himself as one of the elite goalkeepers in Major League Soccer," said Zoran Krneta. "He is a fierce competitor who wants to push for trophies and has proven time and time again that he can be a match-winner in net. Kristijan is another defensive piece that we have extended for multiple seasons, and we're delighted for him to continue his career in Charlotte as we continue to build a Club aimed towards winning MLS Cup."

Kahlina has played 97 matches for Charlotte FC in all competitions and kept 25 clean sheets. In three MLS seasons, he's totaled 289 saves, which ranks him fourth overall of all league goalkeepers since the beginning of 2022. He ranks tied for 8th in clean sheets over the same time span.

He originally joined the Club from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets and spent the bulk of his career with HNK Gorica in his homeland.

Transaction: Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to a contract until 2026 with an option for 2027.

All season long you have been our ENERGY from The Fortress to all over the Carolinas. And now it's time to celebrate YOU! Join us as The Crown takes on Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 2 and throughout Fan Appreciation Week, September 30 - October 5, as Charlotte FC heads into the regular season finale.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.