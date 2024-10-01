CF Montréal on the Road to Take on Atlanta United this Wednesday

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA, Georgia - CF Montréal begins the month of October with a midweek clash against Atlanta United on Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

In the midst of a second three-game week in the span of a month, Laurent Courtois' squad has been energized by a four-game undefeated run. In the thick of the race for the MLS Cup playoffs, the Club grabbed 10 points from a possible 12 during their last four games.

With three games remaining this season, Montreal sits in 10th position in the Eastern Conference. The Club is tied on points with its rivals Toronto FC in 8th position and the Philadelphia Union in the 9th and final playoff spot. Toronto has played one more game than Montreal and the Union.

Trailing Montreal by three points in 11th place is Atlanta United, who have been winless in their last four games. The Five Stripes have not recorded a victory in the month of September, their last being a 1-0 defeat of Charlotte FC in North Carolina on August 31.

Both teams last played each other on July 13 at Stade Saputo where Jonathan Sirois recorded a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

Montreal (598) is approaching its 600th MLS Regular Season goal. Ignacio Piatti contributed the most to the Bleu-blanc-noir's tally with his 66 goals making him Montreal's MLS all-time top scorer. Romell Quioto (34) and Marco Di Vaio (34) round out the top three. Lassi Lappalainen (15) is the Club's active player with the biggest MLS Regular Season goal tally for Montreal.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will close out its three-game week by taking on Charlotte FC in its final regular-season road game on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

