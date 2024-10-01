Houston Dynamo FC Host New England Revolution in Midweek Cross-Conference Clash
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in a midweek cross-conference matchup.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and tickets are available via SeatGeek. Fans can also enjoy $1 Hot Dog Night on Wednesday evening.
The Dynamo clinched their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday due to FC Dallas' loss versus Orlando City SC earlier in the evening. The feat marks the first time Houston has qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since 2013.
Houston next travels to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 5, before returning home for a Decision Day matchup versus LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. New England Revolution
WHEN:
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton
Local: Glenn Davis
Spanish: Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
