Houston Dynamo FC Host New England Revolution in Midweek Cross-Conference Clash

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in a midweek cross-conference matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and tickets are available via SeatGeek. Fans can also enjoy $1 Hot Dog Night on Wednesday evening.

The Dynamo clinched their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday due to FC Dallas' loss versus Orlando City SC earlier in the evening. The feat marks the first time Houston has qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since 2013.

Houston next travels to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 5, before returning home for a Decision Day matchup versus LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. New England Revolution

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Local: Glenn Davis

Spanish: Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.