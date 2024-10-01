Revolution Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC in Midweek Match

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON, Texas - The New England Revolution (9-17-4; 31 pts.) are on the road to visit Houston Dynamo FC (13-9-9; 48 pts.) on Wednesday night at Shell Energy Stadium. Wednesday's match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

On the heels of a shutout win on Saturday night against Nashville, the Revolution make their first trip to Houston since 2022 for a midweek battle in Texas. The Revs, 7-1-1 in the last nine meetings with Houston, recorded a dominant 3-0 victory in the most recent tilt with the Dynamo on March 4, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, behind goals from midfielder Dylan Borrero, forward Bobby Wood, and defender Brandon Bye. Bye scored the winning goal in New England's latest match on Saturday, an 86th-minute header to secure three points at home. In the all-time series, which includes meetings in back-to-back MLS Cup finals in 2006 and 2007, the Revolution are 7-4-2 on road against Houston.

In the weekend win against Nashville, goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič marked his 75th career MLS appearance with a four-save effort in his fourth clean sheet performance of the 2024 campaign. Ivačič, who owns a 1-1-2 record over four career appearances against Houston, earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday 35 alongside Bye, whose decisive goal was the 10th of his MLS regular season career.

Bye's goal was was assisted both of New England's marquee summer signings, midfielder Alhassan Yusuf and winger Luca Langoni. The assist was Yusuf's first in MLS, while Langoni now has four goal contributions through seven games with two goals and two helpers. Yusuf made his second consecutive start in the midfield and continues to complete more than 94 percent of his passes through four games. Yusuf and Langoni will both look to combine with Revs captain Carles Gil, who remains one assist away from surpassing Steve Ralston's club record of 73 MLS assists.

The Dynamo fell last weekend in a 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC, but have already clinched their berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Houston carries a 5-7-3 home record at Shell Energy Stadium this season. Nigerian forward Ibrahim Aliyu has scored a team-best six goals, while French midfielder Amine Bassi is Houston's top playmaking threat with eight assists. Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter, set to return to the sideline after serving a one-game suspension last weekend for yellow card accumulation, owns a 4-3-4 career record against Houston. He will match wits with Houston Head Coach Ben Olsen, now in his 13th MLS season and second with the Dynamo.

Entering Matchday 36, the Revolution remain in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference, as they look to narrow the six-point gap to the Wild Card positions. After battling Houston tomorrow night, New England, still with one game in hand on their fellow playoff contenders, will return home for the regular season home finale on Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. D.C. United at Gillette Stadium.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #31

MLS Matchday #36

New England Revolution at Houston Dynamo FC

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

8:30 p.m. ET

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

