Rapids Start Final Homestand of MLS Regular Season against LA Galaxy on Wednesday Night

The Colorado Rapids (15-11-5, 50 pts.) are set for their penultimate home match of the 2024 MLS Regular Season against Los Angeles Galaxy (17-7-7 58 pts.) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

With only three matches left before playoffs kick off, all eyes will be on DSGP on Wednesday night as two of the top Western Conference sides battle for positioning. Heading into the match, the Rapids sit at fourth in the conference standings with 50 points while the Galaxy are at the top of the table with 58 points. For the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the top four teams in each conference after the regular season concludes will have hosting privileges through at least Round One Best-of-3.

Heading into the contest, Colorado will look to bounce back from their most recent performance on the road against Minnesota United FC. The club fell 3-0 at Allianz Stadium and ended the night at fourth in the conference standings.

The Galaxy will be well-rested heading into Wednesday night, as the club has not had a match since Sept. 21. Los Angeles came out on top in that match, a 4-2 victory at home over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Goals from Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig, and an own goal got the job done for the Galaxy.

Despite the opposition being the top-seeded side in the conference, LA has had their fair share of troubles on the road this season. In addition to their 5-6-4 road record in MLS this year, the Galaxy have lost each of their last three matches away from home across all competitions.

Those road struggles will match head on with the Rapids who have been nothing short of dominant at home this season. Colorado boasts a 10-2-3 home record this year and are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at DSGP across all competitions.

A Rapids player to watch on Wednesday night will most certainly be Jonathan Lewis, who has had no shortage of success against the Galaxy over the course of his career. In ten appearances the midfielder has recorded four goals and three assists over LA, including his first career goal in MLS in 2017 as a member of New York City FC.

The Galaxy took the first matchup between these two sides this season in a 3-2 contest at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett goals weren't enough for the Rapids to top the Galaxy right before the clubs began their Leagues Cup campaigns in July.

Wednesday will mark the 84th regular-season matchup between these two MLS charter clubs. While the Galaxy have had the edge in the all-time series, Colorado has had most of the success over the past six seasons. Since 2018, the Rapids hold a 7-2-3 record with a +6 goal differential over their past 12 meetings.

