Rapids Start Final Homestand of MLS Regular Season against LA Galaxy on Wednesday Night
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (15-11-5, 50 pts.) are set for their penultimate home match of the 2024 MLS Regular Season against Los Angeles Galaxy (17-7-7 58 pts.) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).
With only three matches left before playoffs kick off, all eyes will be on DSGP on Wednesday night as two of the top Western Conference sides battle for positioning. Heading into the match, the Rapids sit at fourth in the conference standings with 50 points while the Galaxy are at the top of the table with 58 points. For the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the top four teams in each conference after the regular season concludes will have hosting privileges through at least Round One Best-of-3.
Heading into the contest, Colorado will look to bounce back from their most recent performance on the road against Minnesota United FC. The club fell 3-0 at Allianz Stadium and ended the night at fourth in the conference standings.
The Galaxy will be well-rested heading into Wednesday night, as the club has not had a match since Sept. 21. Los Angeles came out on top in that match, a 4-2 victory at home over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Goals from Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig, and an own goal got the job done for the Galaxy.
Despite the opposition being the top-seeded side in the conference, LA has had their fair share of troubles on the road this season. In addition to their 5-6-4 road record in MLS this year, the Galaxy have lost each of their last three matches away from home across all competitions.
Those road struggles will match head on with the Rapids who have been nothing short of dominant at home this season. Colorado boasts a 10-2-3 home record this year and are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at DSGP across all competitions.
A Rapids player to watch on Wednesday night will most certainly be Jonathan Lewis, who has had no shortage of success against the Galaxy over the course of his career. In ten appearances the midfielder has recorded four goals and three assists over LA, including his first career goal in MLS in 2017 as a member of New York City FC.
The Galaxy took the first matchup between these two sides this season in a 3-2 contest at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett goals weren't enough for the Rapids to top the Galaxy right before the clubs began their Leagues Cup campaigns in July.
Wednesday will mark the 84th regular-season matchup between these two MLS charter clubs. While the Galaxy have had the edge in the all-time series, Colorado has had most of the success over the past six seasons. Since 2018, the Rapids hold a 7-2-3 record with a +6 goal differential over their past 12 meetings.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2024
- Rapids Start Final Homestand of MLS Regular Season against LA Galaxy on Wednesday Night - Colorado Rapids
- Major League Soccer Fines and Suspends Revolution's Dylan Borrero - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Austin FC on Saturday, October 5 - LA Galaxy
- Injury Report: One out vs Cincinnati - New York City FC
- DC Ghana Week Returns to Washington, D.C. with Full Schedule of Events from October 7-12, 2024 - D.C. United
- Revolution Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC in Midweek Match - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host New England Revolution in Midweek Cross-Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC-Themed License Plate Launches in Minnesota - Minnesota United FC
- Use the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal on the Road to Take on Atlanta United this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park for Regular Season Home Finale against D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for August and September - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Announces Dushan Zarić as "Official Club Bartender" - San Diego FC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Visit NYCFC in Midweek Trip - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at NYCFC - FC Cincinnati
- Kids Chant Free Season Tickets Now Available for 2025 - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Aims to Improve Playoff Seeding at Home against Minnesota Wednesday - Real Salt Lake
- Introducing City Square - New York City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Start Final Homestand of MLS Regular Season against LA Galaxy on Wednesday Night
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Minnesota, Shift Focus to Contest with Top-Seeded LA Galaxy
- Rapids Academy's Rogelio Garcia Fulfills Dream of Playing at the International Level with Mexican National Team
- Rapids Set for Crucial Western Conference Clash on the Road against Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Colton Swan Earns MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 28 Award