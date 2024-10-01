Keys to the Match: Rotation

New York City FC host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, Presented by Ford...

Rotation

City will welcome back Strahinja Tanasijević and Santiago Rodríguez to the team after they missed the derby through suspension.

Their return, along with a three-game week, will present Nick Cushing with some interesting selection decisions to make. Speaking to the media on Monday, Cushing remarked that the hardest part of his job is picking a team, with every player desperate to see the field and contribute positively.

Cushing has previously discussed the idea of preferring 'form over freshness' when selecting his team, but with a visit from Nashville SC on the horizon, a balance may need to be struck.

Regardless of which XI is chosen, they will be determined to deliver another win for City and push them as high up the table as possible.

Strike First

Only three teams have conceded fewer goals than New York City FC in the Eastern Conference and one of them is FC Cincinnati.

Pat Noonan's side have conceded marginally fewer goals at home than on their travels, with only one of their last five road games seeing under three goals scored.

That could mean the first goal on Wednesday is vital. If City find the net first it will force their visitors to open up. As City themselves saw on Saturday, an early goal can totally change the complexion of a game and a similar start against Cincinnati will be important.

City have played out some high-scoring games against Cincinnati down the years. They won 5-0 in 2021, drew 4-4 in 2022, and as recently as August suffered a 4-2 defeat in Ohio.

Nick Cushing spoke of his tremendous respect for Cincinnati and the work Noonan has done with the club. The hope is that they can start quickly on Wednesday and emerge victorious by the end of the night.

Star Man

There are some intriguing similarities between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati.

In City's last outing, Nick Cushing relied on Maxi Moralez to orchestrate the attack with his guile and intelligence. Cincinnati have a diminutive Argentine playmaker of their own in Lucho Acosta.

The former D.C. United midfielder started his career at Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors. He returned to MLS in 2021 after a spell in Liga MX and has been a key figure for Cincy ever since. His technical ability and creativity make him a threat in any position, and it is no surprise he tops the league for assists and key passes in 2024.

It will be important that City try to limit his influence as much as possible on Wednesday while also making sure their Argentine playmaker - Moralez - can get the ball often and in good positions.

