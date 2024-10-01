Major League Soccer Fines and Suspends Revolution's Dylan Borrero

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer has issued an undisclosed fine and a one match suspension to New England Revolution forward Dylan Borrero for his conduct following his receipt of two successive yellow cards during New England's match against Charlotte FC on September 21. That conduct included failing to leave the field in an orderly manner and using abusive and insulting language in violation of League policies.

Borrero served his suspension for receiving two successive yellow cards, which converted to a red card pursuant to the Laws of the Game, on Saturday, September 28 against Nashville SC and will serve his one match suspension tomorrow, October 2 against Houston Dynamo FC.

Wednesday's match between the Revolution and Houston kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium in Texas. Watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio (Portuguese).

