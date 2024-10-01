LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC on Wednesday, October 2, at BMO Stadium

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, October 2, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

Wednesday's contest features the second meeting this season between LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC. with LAFC winning the first meeting 2-0 at CIT PARK on May 15. Wednesday's match will be the fourth time that LAFC and St. Louis CITY face off. LAFC lead the series with a 2-0-1 (W-l_t) record.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Kickoff: October 2 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

