LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC on Wednesday, October 2, at BMO Stadium
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, October 2, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
Wednesday's contest features the second meeting this season between LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC. with LAFC winning the first meeting 2-0 at CIT PARK on May 15. Wednesday's match will be the fourth time that LAFC and St. Louis CITY face off. LAFC lead the series with a 2-0-1 (W-l_t) record.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Kickoff: October 2 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2024
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Keys to the Match: Rotation - New York City FC
- LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC on Wednesday, October 2, at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Start Final Homestand of MLS Regular Season against LA Galaxy on Wednesday Night - Colorado Rapids
- Major League Soccer Fines and Suspends Revolution's Dylan Borrero - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Austin FC on Saturday, October 5 - LA Galaxy
- Injury Report: One out vs Cincinnati - New York City FC
- DC Ghana Week Returns to Washington, D.C. with Full Schedule of Events from October 7-12, 2024 - D.C. United
- Revolution Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC in Midweek Match - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host New England Revolution in Midweek Cross-Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC-Themed License Plate Launches in Minnesota - Minnesota United FC
- Use the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal on the Road to Take on Atlanta United this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park for Regular Season Home Finale against D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for August and September - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Announces Dushan Zarić as "Official Club Bartender" - San Diego FC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Visit NYCFC in Midweek Trip - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at NYCFC - FC Cincinnati
- Kids Chant Free Season Tickets Now Available for 2025 - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Aims to Improve Playoff Seeding at Home against Minnesota Wednesday - Real Salt Lake
- Introducing City Square - New York City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC on Wednesday, October 2, at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Clinches Berth in MLS Cup Playoffs with 2-1 Road Win Over FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Travels to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium
- LAFC Wins First U.S. Open Cup Championship with 3-1 Win over Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Hosts U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City