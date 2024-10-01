Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia's men's national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches versus Bahrain and China. Indonesia continues its qualification journey on Thursday, October 10 versus Bahrain at 11 AM CT from Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrain. Indonesia will then play China on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 AM CT from Qingdao Youth Football Stadium in Shandong, China.
In 2024, Paes has registered 118 saves in MLS, his highest number of saves in a season since joining FC Dallas and has registered five clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.
Paes made his international debut with Indonesia in the September 2024 FIFA window helping the Garuda obtain two points in Saudi Arabia and at home versus Australia. Paes registered eight combined total saves in the September window.
Paes earned MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors in week 8, week 15 (bench), and Week 20 of the 2024 MLS regular season. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022.
Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes has previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. Paes became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 thanks to his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heystbeing born in the country. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August, 2024.
