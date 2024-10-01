Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 7-4-3 all-time record against CF Montréal in MLS play, 5-0-1 at home and 2-4-2 on the road. Atlanta has outscored Montréal 16-6 in six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the second meeting between the teams in 2024 as Montréal won the first match 1-0 at Stade Saputo on July 13.

Atlanta enters the match in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 34 points, three points behind Philadelphia in the ninth and final playoff spot with three regular season games remaining. Montréal sits directly above Atlanta in 10th place in the standings on 37 points.

Atlanta is coming off a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, picking up its first point at Subaru Park since 2018. Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, while Brooks Lennon recorded his team-leading eighth assist on a cross from the right side.

Atlanta ranks second in MLS this season in crosses from open play at 346.

Lennon is one assist away from the club's all-time assist mark in all competitions currently held by Julian Gressel at 39.

Brad Guzan recorded six saves against Philadelphia and his save percentage of 73.08% in September ranked sixth in MLS among goalkeepers who played at least 200 minutes.

MATCH INFORMATION

Wednesday, Oct. 2 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia | 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Atlanta United (8-13-10, 34 points) vs. CF Montréal (9-12-10, 37 points)

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TV | MLS Season Pass

English Radio | 92.9 The Game

Spanish Radio | La Mejor

