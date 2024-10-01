Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta owns a 7-4-3 all-time record against CF Montréal in MLS play, 5-0-1 at home and 2-4-2 on the road. Atlanta has outscored Montréal 16-6 in six matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the second meeting between the teams in 2024 as Montréal won the first match 1-0 at Stade Saputo on July 13.
Atlanta enters the match in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 34 points, three points behind Philadelphia in the ninth and final playoff spot with three regular season games remaining. Montréal sits directly above Atlanta in 10th place in the standings on 37 points.
Atlanta is coming off a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, picking up its first point at Subaru Park since 2018. Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, while Brooks Lennon recorded his team-leading eighth assist on a cross from the right side.
Atlanta ranks second in MLS this season in crosses from open play at 346.
Lennon is one assist away from the club's all-time assist mark in all competitions currently held by Julian Gressel at 39.
Brad Guzan recorded six saves against Philadelphia and his save percentage of 73.08% in September ranked sixth in MLS among goalkeepers who played at least 200 minutes.
MATCH INFORMATION
Wednesday, Oct. 2 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia | 7:30 p.m. (ET)
Atlanta United (8-13-10, 34 points) vs. CF Montréal (9-12-10, 37 points)
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
TV | MLS Season Pass
English Radio | 92.9 The Game
Spanish Radio | La Mejor
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2024
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Austin FC on Saturday, October 5 - LA Galaxy
- Injury Report: One out vs Cincinnati - New York City FC
- DC Ghana Week Returns to Washington, D.C. with Full Schedule of Events from October 7-12, 2024 - D.C. United
- Revolution Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC in Midweek Match - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host New England Revolution in Midweek Cross-Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC-Themed License Plate Launches in Minnesota - Minnesota United FC
- Use the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal on the Road to Take on Atlanta United this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park for Regular Season Home Finale against D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for August and September - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Announces Dushan Zarić as "Official Club Bartender" - San Diego FC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Visit NYCFC in Midweek Trip - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at NYCFC - FC Cincinnati
- Kids Chant Free Season Tickets Now Available for 2025 - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Aims to Improve Playoff Seeding at Home against Minnesota Wednesday - Real Salt Lake
- Introducing City Square - New York City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.