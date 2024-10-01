DC Ghana Week Returns to Washington, D.C. with Full Schedule of Events from October 7-12, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host 24-time Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, in a historic soccer friendly known as the "Capital City Africa Cup" on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6:00 p.m. at Audi Field as the culmination of DC Ghana Week. DC Ghana Week is a series of events devoted to the celebration of Ghanaian art, culture, business, tourism, sports, food and more, taking place October 7-12, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The full schedule of events hosted by the Ghana Tourism Authority, LIQUID SOUL-DC, Events DC, and D.C. United was revealed today.

"D.C. United is proud to be part of DC Ghana Week celebrating Ghanaian art, culture, business, tourism, and sports right here in Washington, D.C.," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations at D.C. United. "The Capital City Africa Cup embodies the unifying power of soccer, and we were thrilled to host the Ghanaian Premier League Champions, Medeama SC, at Audi Field last fall. It's important for our club to create meaningful opportunities within our city and to support the vibrant Ghanaian community here. We're excited to welcome Asante Kotoko, another esteemed Ghanaian Premier League team, for what promises to be an exciting match for our fans."

For the first time, DC Ghana Week will also feature African Restaurant Week, offering the community an opportunity to experience the rich and diverse flavors of Pan-African cuisine, including African, African American, and Caribbean delicacies, with special discounts and prix fixe menus at several local restaurants. Featured restaurants and food establishments include Bukom, Hezdole, Port-au-Prince Haitian Cuisine, Appioo, Serengeti Restaurant Lounge and more. For more information on African Restaurant Week and the full list of participating restaurants, go to AfricanRestaurantWeek.com.

Â Monday, October 7 (6 - 9 p.m. ET): DC Ghana Week & Capital City Africa Cup Opening Ceremony & Welcome Reception

â¹ The official kick-off to the week of events

â¹ Speakers are slated to include Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority; Mark Addo, Vice President, Ghana Football Association; Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations, D.C. United; Paxton Baker, Managing Partner, LIQUID SOUL-DC; Angie Gates, President and CEO, Events DC; Aly Kaba, Executive Director, DC Mayor's Office of African Affairs

â¹ Note, this event is by invitation only and not open to the public

Â Tuesday-Friday, October 8 (10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET): Ghana Hospitality, Travel, & Tour B2B Forum

â¹ Connect with Ghanaian Government and private sector professionals from the hospitality, travel, and tour sectors to discuss trends, challenges, and innovations in the industry. Whether you are a hotel owner, travel agent, or tour operator, this event is perfect for expanding your network and gaining valuable knowledge.

â¹ Note: Interested businesses should email annabelle@beyondthereturngh.com for an invitation to attend the event.

Â Tuesday-Friday, October 8-11 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET): Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

â¹ Ghanaian art is on display in the Visionary: Viewpoints on African Art exhibition

â¹ Location: Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

950 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560

â¹ Admission is free

Â Thursday, October 10 (7 a.m. - 9 a.m. ET): Asante Kotoko and Howard University soccer team clinic

â¹ Howard University men's and women's teams train with 24-time Ghana Premier League Championship team, Asante Kotoko

â¹ Location: Howard University football field

â¹ Note, this event is not open to the general public; media can RSVP to attend to katrina@marcglobalcommunications.com

Â Thursday, October 10 (9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET): Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo

â¹ Under the theme 'Diligently Building Wealth Through Ghana Real Estate: The Future of Property Investment,' this expo aims to provide valuable insights and opportunities for property investment in Ghana

â¹ In addition to the impressive array of properties on display, the expo will feature popular, informative, and engaging panel discussions covering various topics related to the Ghanaian property and lifestyle market

â¹ Location: The Royal Sonesta Dupont Circle hotel

2121 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037

â¹ Register for the conference here

Â Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11 (time TBD): Team Media Availability

â¹ D.C. United training and Asante Kotoko training will be open to the media. Additional details to be shared separately.

Â Saturday, October 12 (1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET): Investment Forum

â¹ A discussion of opportunities for investing in Africa, as well a panel discussion on sports ownership.

â¹ Partners include D.C. United, Prosper Africa, Events DC and others

â¹ Note, this event is by invitation only and not open to the public

Â Saturday, October 12: Game Day at Audi Field

â¹ First-ever African Restaurant Week Festival at 2:00 p.m. ET

Â Food trucks, music and other cultural activities

â¹ Asante Kotoko vs D.C. United at 6:00 p.m. ET

Â The week is anchored by the "Capital City Africa Cup", bringing sports to the forefront as an important connective tissue that binds us and provides a critical platform for celebration, shared values, and amplification of diaspora ties

â¹ Post-game media availability featuring both coaches and key players

â¹ Tickets available here

â¹ Official After Party: DC Afrobeats Block Party

Â The after party features a full-scale music and food festival designed to put various elements of popular African culture on full display for a global audience in the nation's Capital.

Â Location: Karma DC - 2221 Adams Pl NE, Washington, DC 20018

Â Tickets available here: DCAfrobeatsBlockParty.com

"Following a successful first year, we are excited to bring DC Ghana Week, a massive celebration of African culture, back to our nation's capital," added Liquid Soul-DC Managing Partner Paxton Baker. "We hope the events held throughout the week, like African Restaurant Week and especially the Capital City Africa Cup, will increase awareness of Washington DC's international footprint, create excitement about Africa and its culture, and inspire more Americans to visit Ghana and other African countries in the future."

For the latest event details and more information, please visit CapitalCityAfricaCup.com.

