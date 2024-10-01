Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park for Regular Season Home Finale against D.C. United
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Key Storylines
1. Last regular season home game of the season - The Boys in Gold take to the pitch at GEODIS Park for the final time in the 2024 regular season on Wednesday against D.C. United. Nashville then hits the road against NYCFC and the Chicago Fire as the hunt for a playoff spot continues.
Nashville will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
Nashville lose vs. D.C AND Montréal win at Atlanta AND Philadelphia win at Orlando or...
Nashville lose vs. D.C. AND Montréal win at Atlanta AND Toronto win vs. New York or...
Nashville lose vs. D.C. AND Philadelphia win at Orlando AND Toronto win vs. New York
2. 100 regular season starts for Alex Muyl - With his start against New England on Saturday, Alex Muyl has hit the 100 start mark for Nashville SC. He's the fifth Boy in Gold to reach the milestone behind Joe Willis (148), Dan Lovitz and Hany Mukhtar (131), and Walker Zimmerman (113).
3. The Return of Randall Leal - Nashville's number 8 stepped onto the pitch for Nashville SC for the first time since April 20th against Inter Miami.
Opposition Player to Watch
It's virtually impossible to ignore Christian Benteke right now. He leads MLS in goals scored with 21, and has a good chance of finishing the season with the Golden Boot to his name. Denis Bouanga trails the Belgian striker by three goals with only three MLS matchdays remaining.
Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 34
Wednesday, Oct. 2 | 7:30 p.m. CT
GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
