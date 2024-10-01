Injury Report: One out vs Cincinnati

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30pm.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

