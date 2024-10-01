Introducing City Square

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today, New York City FC is excited to introduce to you City Square, a truly unique space in our stadium. Click here to see the new renderings!

City Square will be a flexible area both on matchdays and non-matchdays alike, located at street level at the south end of the stadium. On a matchday, fans with a ticket to the match will be able to access the area right as they enter our stadium through the iconic Cube entrance. On non-matchdays, the area will be open to the public and accessible via garage doors that open out onto the sidewalk.

Among its many functions, City Square will be home to the "Five Boroughs Food Hall." We are passionate about and committed to bringing the diverse flavors of Queens - and all of New York City - to City Square, and we look forward to working with some of the best local vendors and suppliers from around the five boroughs as we get further along in the process to opening our stadium.

Our plan is for City Square to be a multi-functional space for both our fans and the local community. In addition to its matchday functions, City Square can hold events such as farmers' markets and food festivals, community events, and even live music performances!

Be part of this exciting new era in NYC and Club history. Place your deposit now for a spot in the new stadium, for as low as $25.

