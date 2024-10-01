Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for August and September

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month for August and September 2024, the league announced today.

Evander registered a league-leading nine goal contributions (4g, 5a) across the months of August and September, helping the Timbers go unbeaten in five of their six matches in that span (2-1-3). Notably, three of his goal contributions in that span changed the result of a match, including a game-winning goal against LA Galaxy (9/18), a game-winning assist versus Seattle Sounders FC (8/31), and a game-tying goal against St. Louis CITY SC (8/24). Evander was previously awarded MLS Player of the Matchday for his five-point performance over the Galaxy (2g, 1a). The 26-year-old midfielder notched a goal or an assist in all five of his appearances over the last five weeks, extending his goal contribution streak to 11 straight games. The streak of 11 consecutive games with a goal contribution is tied for the third-longest in MLS history and is the longest in the league this season.

In 2024, Evander has produced an MLS-high 33 goal contributions, accumulating 15 goals and 18 assists in 25 appearances. The Brazilian is the ninth player in MLS history with at least 33 goal contributions in a season and the first to do so since Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (34) in 2022 - a year in which he won Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Evander has already set single-season club records in goal contributions (33), assists (18), and assists per game (0.72) for a Timbers side that is nearing an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs appearance with a 12-10-9 record and plus-10 goal differential. Portland's 64 goals scored this season are currently the second most in MLS, trailing only Inter Miami FC (69).

Evander is the second player in Timbers history to be named MLS Player of the Month, joining Fanendo Adi, who earned the honor in April 2016. Evander and former FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (September/October 2022) are the only Brazilian players to win the award in the last decade. MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

Evander and the Timbers return to action as they look to clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth against Austin FC at Providence Park on Wednesday, October 2. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a live stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

