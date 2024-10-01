LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Austin FC on Saturday, October 5

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match Austin FC, presented by Kinecta, in the 2024 MLS Regular Season home finale at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, October 5 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT for Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and Austin FC. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday, October 5 to enjoy musical entertainment provided by DJ Exile who will perform pregame. DJ Exilie is one of Las Vegas' top DJs who has opened for superstar acts including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna and more. The national anthem will be performed by Mariachi Los Toros. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season offer musical entertainment.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatense (AFJA), Positive Coaching Alliance, the Philippine Independence Day Foundation, the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce and 24 Hour Fitness in attendance. Galaxy legends including Rafael Garcia will be signing autographs at SoccerFest from 6:30 p.m. PT until kickoff. Entertainment for children will include glitter tattoos, Dia de Muertos-themed face painting and Futpool. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area or get a free ramen sample courtesy of Maruchan, a free ice cream courtesy of Kinecta and a free sample from Soonhari. Live music from Wachiwara can be enjoyed in Kinecta Plaza all of SoccerFest. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, California Cryo Bank and Circle K.

In-Stadium Giveaway

The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, October 5 will receive a Día De Muertos LA Galaxy bobblehead and a Vamos Galaxy scarf, while supplies last. The Prize Patrol will have numerous in-game surprises on Saturday. Fans are invited to stay until after the final whistle for a chance to catch mini balls signed by LA Galaxy players.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy x Sworn To Us collection will be available for purchase at the LA Galaxy Team store starting at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 5. Founded in 2015, Sworn To Us is a Los Angeles-based brand created by first-generation Mexican-American and Salvadoran-American friends with the mantra "Inspire the Uninspired." The brand is a Latino-owned business that manufactures their products in Los Angeles with locally-sourced materials.

Extra Time

ETC!ETC! will be providing musical entertainment at Extra Time following the match against Austin until 11:00 p.m. PT. Extra Time is the LA Galaxy's post-match party in the American Express Stadium Club and all fans are welcome to attend.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will hold their annual Jerseys off the Back auction all week long. Fans can bid on the opportunity to go on the field post-match and receive a jersey off the back of their favorite player. The online auction opened on Monday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT and will close on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Community Partner of the Match is Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatense (AFJA). Visit their booth at SoccerFest to learn about how they use soccer as a vehicle for social change in at-risk communities throughout Central America. The Hero of the Match is United States Army First Lieutenant Dunia Lara. First Lieutenant Lara served in the U.S. Army for more than eight years as part of the 7305th Medical Training Support Battalion.

Match Information

Saturday's MLS Regular Season home finale at Dignity Health Sports Park marks the eighth MLS regular-season meeting between Austin FC and the Galaxy, with LA leading the all-time series 4-2-1. In 28 all-time MLS Regular Season home finales, the LA Galaxy hold a 14-6-8 record. In the first meeting between the Galaxy and Austin this season, LA fell 2-0 on the road at Q2 Stadium on April 27, 2024. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in three all-time matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Austin FC (3-0-0; 8 GF, 1 GA). In five career regular-season appearances (1 start) against Austin, Dejan Joveljić has recorded three goals and three assists. Additionally, Riqui Puig has registered three goal contributions (2 goals, 1 assist) in three career starts against Austin FC.

