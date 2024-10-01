Kids Chant Free Season Tickets Now Available for 2025

Sporting Kansas City announced today the return of Kids Chant Free presented by Price Chopper for the club's 2025 season at Children's Mercy Park.

The Season Ticket Membership is designed to make matches more accessible for all families by allowing adults who purchase full-season Price Chopper South Stand memberships ($600) to add their children's memberships at no additional cost.

Kids Chant Free provides the opportunity for children to attend Sporting Kansas City matches at Children's Mercy Park free of charge all season long and offers families with more financial flexibility as Sporting continues to grow the game for the next generation.

A limited number of Kids Chant Free memberships are available. Families interested in receiving more information or signing up may fill out an online form to be contacted by a Sporting Kansas City ticket representative.

Sporting KC Season Ticket Memberships include all 17 MLS regular season home matches as well as Leagues Cup group stage home matches and U.S. Open Cup home matches through the quarterfinal round. Season Ticket Members also receive complimentary tickets for Sporting KC away matches and Sporting KC II home matches.

In addition, Season Ticket Members receive a free subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (a $99 value) among numerous other benefits which include free parking with shuttle service, a specialty scarf and access to exclusive events. Season Ticket Members also receive discounts on food, drink and retail purchases at Children's Mercy Park as well as discounts on youth camps and clinics offered by Sporting Kansas City.

The Price Chopper South Stand at Children's Mercy Park offers general admission seating in Sections 115-121 with the front row positioned less than seven yards from the field of play. Price Chopper South Stand ticket holders enjoy traditional stadium seats with cup holders and chairbacks underneath the stadium's canopy roof which provides shade and shelter from rain, as well as convenient access to the Price Chopper Market - located behind Section 118 - for grab-and-go food and drink options.

Sporting's state-of-the-art home features extensive family-friendly amenities, including five family restrooms, baby changing stations in all 32 public restrooms, a private mothering room and secure stroller storage at Fan Services Kiosks. Sporting KC has also partnered with Variety KC to introduce inclusive amenities throughout Children's Mercy Park, including a sensory room and sensory kits for guests as well as communication boards for non-verbal children and English-language learners.

