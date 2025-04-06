D.C. United Lose 6-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes on the Road

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







San Jose Earthquakes (3-3-1, 10 pts.) 6 v. 1 D.C. United (1-3-3, 6 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

April 6, 2025 - PayPal Park - San Jose, California

Player Notes

Forward Christian Benteke scored his fifth goal of the season in the 47th minute, assisted by Derek Dodson. Benteke won 11 total duels and recorded six shots on target.

Midfielder Randall Leal made his Black-and-Red debut coming on as an 73rd minute substitute. Leal recorded three total shots and had two recoveries in 17 minutes played.

Defender Derek Dodson started his first match for D.C. United. Dodson recorded one assist and had three clearances in 57 minutes played.

Midfielder João Peglow had a 100% tackle accuracy recording five total tackles and had two shots in 64 minutes played.

The Black-and-Red are 15-19-9 against the San Jose Earthquakes all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 5-10-7 record against the San Jose Earthquakes on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 0-2-1 on the road in 2025.

San Jose Earthquakes Lineup: Daniel, Bruno Wilson, Dave Romney, Rodrigues, Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye 69'), Cristian Espinoza, Niko Tsakiris (Amahl Pellegrino 69'), Beau Leroux (Oscar Verhoeven 85'), Vítor Costa (Jamar Ricketts 76'), Cristian Arango (Ousseni Bouda 84'), Josef Martínez

Unused Substitutes: Earl Edwards Jr., Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Preston Judd

Head Coach: Bruce Arena

D.C. United Lineup: Joon-Hong Kim, David Schnegg, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Derek Dodson (Aaron Herrera 57'), Hosei Kijima (Rida Zouhir 46'), Matti Peltola (Randall Leal 72'), João Peglow (Jared Stroud 64'), Gabriel Pirani, Dominique Badji (Jacob Murrell 64'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Luis Barraza, Lukas MacNaughton, Boris Enow, Brandon Servania

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

