Minnesota United Takes Home Three Points in New York

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







NEW YORK, NY. - Minnesota United clinched a hard fought 2-1 victory over New York City FC at the Yankee Stadium, powered by early goals from Tani Oluwaseyi and Wil Trapp. Despite a late strike from Keaton Parks and a missed Penalty from Alonso Martínez, the Loons' defense and key saves from Dayne St. Clair secured the win. With this result, MNUFC continues their positive run as they prepare to face Toronto at the BMO field on Saturday April 12th at 1:30pm.

2' (1-0) - Two minutes into the match, Minnesota United took the lead after Joaquín Peryera, on the front foot, took the ball up the left side of the pitch, finding Tani Oluwaseyi on the run in-behind for a one-versus-one against New York City FC goalkeeper Matthew Freese. Oluwaseyi, inside the 18-yard box, fired off a one-touch shot into goal.

19' - Veteran defender Michael Boxall made a crucial save when he laid his body on the line to keep the Loons in the lead when he blocked Julián Fernández's close-range shot, keeping the score 1-0.

29' (2-0) - The Loons secured their second goal of the match following a free kick. Pereyra took the set piece, delivering a precise pass to Wil Trapp at the top of the 18- yard line. Trapp struck the ball with a one-touch finish, finding the back of the net after Freese had a failed attempt to stop the shot.

33' - Minnesota continued to put pressure on the Eastern Conference side. Pereyra passed the ball up the left sideline, finding Kelvin Yeboah who then connected with Oluwaseyi on the overlapping run. The Canadian international cut the ball back, finding Yeboah alone inside the 18-yard box for an uncontested shot, but Freese blocked the shot, conceding a corner kick.

37'- MNUFC remained a constant threat to NYCFC with Nicolás Romero attempting a shot from outside the 18-yard box. After receiving the ball and settling it, he turned and took the shot.

45' +' 3' - Boxall fouled Alonso Martínez inside the 18-yard box conceding a penalty kick. Martínez stepped up to take a penalty, aiming to open the scoring for New York. Martínez took the shot but the ball struck the crossbar and bounced back into play. The loons were able to keep the ball out of danger.

60' - Freese made a crucial save for NYCFC after a defensive mistake from a counterattack allowed Yeboah to steal the ball. Finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Yeboah, Freese quickly came off his line and stepped toward Yeboah, intercepting the play and preventing a clear scoring opportunity for MNUFC.

89' (2-1) - New York City FC scored their first goal of the game when Martínez ripped a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, but St. Clair made a diving save, pushing the ball out wide. Keaton Parks on the left flank secured the rebound and tapped the ball into goal.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Joaquín Pereyra) - 2'

2-0 MIN - Wil Trapp (Joaquín Pereyra) - 29'

2-1 NYCFC - Keaton Parks - 89'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NYCFC- Birk Risa (caution) - 36'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 43'

MIN - Dayne St. Clair (caution) - 82

LINEUPS

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales (Anthony Markanich 89'), Jefferson Diaz, Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall©, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; M Robin (Carlos Harvey 73'), Wil Trapp, Joaquín Pereyra; F Tani Oluwaseyi, Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alex Smir; D, Morris Duggan,Devin Padelford; M Samuel Shashoua, Hoyeon Jung; F Sang Bin Jeong, Loïc Mesanvi

New York City FC XI: GK Matthew Freese; D Kevin O'Toole, Thiago Martins©, Birk Risa (Strahinja Tanasijević 40'), Mitja Ilenic (Agustín Ojeda 59'); M Maxi Moralez, Justin Haak (Jonathan Shore 66'), Keaton Parks; F Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martínez, Julián Fernández (Mounsef Bakrar 40')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Tomás Romero, Greg Ranjitsingh; D Tayvon Gray, Drew Baiera; M, Maximo Carrizo

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Joaquín Pereyra

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ TORONTO FC

BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

4.12.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 8

1:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On the differences between the first and second half...

"We would obviously have liked to have seen the game out with a little bit more authority, the authority that I think the first half suggested that we might have in the second half. But I'm not going to take too much away from the players in that sense because I feel like we've gone 2-0 up at a very difficult place to play [New York City FC] against a team that is really fighting for points and has come off the back of a really difficult result last week and had to throw everything at it. I think that was reflective in the way they made substitutes, a risk they took in terms of how they set up and that it caused us some problems in terms of how assertive we could be in the second half for sure. I felt like the goal aside, we showed a real level of resilience, of discipline, of willingness to stick to a game plan and it's a really big win because coming here is tough. You guys will appreciate the conditions aren't easy, they're very accustomed to playing on a very small pitch. They play in a way which makes life very difficult for you on the ball, they're one of the more aggressive pressing teams in the league. Their counter-pressure was very good and the pitch certainly feeds that, so I feel like we had some difficulties on the ball in comparison to last week's game as an example, and probably the week before. We played the game in a way in which we needed to play the game and that was ultimately successful for us, so I was really pleased."

On what he would like to see differently in closing the match out...

"Again, it's an age old story for us, we are such a threat on the counter-attack that our tendencies is to try and counter-attack at almost every opportunity. It's an endless topic of conversation for us, and it's not just me who sets the direction of what we do, we have a very open and honest conversation with the players. We of course want to play in a way that skews itself toward using the open space that we create in which we defend. I felt like in the way in which we did against [Real] Salt Lake last week, strike that balance between staying on the ball for long enough at the points in which we couldn't counter-attack to keep the team connected, to position our wingbacks where we want them through connecting consecutive passes. And today I think the temptation based on how the first half went and some of the, I suppose, the feel that was involved in the game, the way in which the players felt they could get some success, we attacked really, really quickly. The downside of that was when we weren't successful, we turned the ball over quick and we found ourselves defending for longer periods than we'd like, but the upside of that was we created some huge chances. So of course, we make that choice in terms of how we set the team up, the messages we give the players, the messages that we arrive as a group. Obviously, we're really well suited to attack in big open spaces, so we want to make sure we create those and use it well. It's going to be, I'm sure, a topic of conversation in every single one of these press conferences as to how well we were able to strike that balance. But, ultimately, the style is incredibly difficult to play against, the players are executing at a really high level and when we need to come away from home and play on a small pitch, it's very difficult to play on and win a game in a certain way, then we've shown a the capacity to do that. So, I'm really pleased that we were able to show that pragmatism and it's a huge three points on the road, I would say, in the same way that I said to the players, that shouldn't be underestimated, it's very difficult to come here. Their home record is very good over multiple seasons for a reason, it's a real feather in the cap for everyone involved."

On how it feels to force the opposition to make changes in the first half...

"I don't sort of consider it from that perspective, the only perspective I'd consider, the first half from from the execution of the game plan and the level of detail we showed to get to the point that we got to, and again, I suppose, the continuation of the theme so far we've started games really, really well when the players come out of the dressing room with a game plan fresh in their mind, a real willingness to execute, a real sharpness in how they execute. We've started almost every game really, really well so far. So, I was so pleased in that sense but also we certainly have the scars of the [LA] Galaxy game and the [Sporting] Kansas [City] game, we're living with those, we in some senses have righted one or two of those wrongs with the way we've closed the last couple of game out, but they were the perspectives that I'm thinking from satisfaction with the performance, satisfaction with how the players executed the game plan and then, making sure that we don't get complacent, making sure that we're able to see the game out well."

On the decision to put Wil Trapp on the short corner...

"We put a lot of energy into those situations [set pieces] and without giving a detail away, within a certain setup with multiple options available to the players and we give them lots of liberty to play the situation in the way they see fit. So far across the seven games so far we are in a good place when it comes to the danger we can cause teams on almost every set play situation and that was certainly the case tonight."

On Wil Trapp's performance...

"The fact tonight that he [Wil Trapp] was so dialed in and so precise in that moment [his goal] he showed some real quality at the top of the box in a couple of moments that followed was really pleasing. He has added that to a really strong defensive performance and that level of discipline and willingness that the group showed was embodied by Wil for sure."

On the details about defending penalty kicks...

"I wouldn't know the detail, but I would expect that we would be on top of that. We are very diligent within the details behind most situations and I would be amazed if that wasn't the case today."

On Joaquín Pereyra's performance ...

"He [Joaquín Pereyra] did great. He probably represents what we are striving for in certain moments in the game when we regain the ball, he really often now shows that balance between taking the space in behind when it's on to do so and connecting well with Tani [Oluwaseyi] and Kelvin [Yeboah]. He shows that level of calmness and composure to make sure that only on occasion tonight - but certainly in more than most - that we can connect some passes and we can reorganize in more general play with the ball. He has evolved hugely in his time with us here. He is a very complete player now I would say and you could see in his performance tonight which was very dogged, he showed real aggression, a real willingness to stick to a gameplan and level of discipline. He had some hard running, but he also had some great moments on the ball and that's what we expect of him because he is a good player.

On if he believe's Carlos Harvey has increased his composure this season...

"Yeah. We are going to rely on Carlos [Harvey] as the season goes on in a number of different positions I'm sure. We obviously noticed his involvement in the middle of the field today and that's the position that he came to the club in and we've converted him into a very capable outside centerback and for sure he will continue to play there as the season goes on, but with the injuries we have had in the middle in the last couple of weeks we have, certainly Carlos will look to be a player we play in the middle and if he plays in the middle he will have to show that level of composure under some slightly different pressure and attention that he would do if he was playing deeper and got the whole game in front of him. It will be interesting to see how he evolves for sure."

On the early goal and how to continue to make that successful...

"We make a big point about starting the game well. We start games in very detailed, purposeful and intentional ways. When you watch back the entirety of the minute that leads up to that [the first goal] it will be based on a lot of work and intentionality on how we start games and the level of aggression, attention to detail and intensity. It was exactly what we would want and we make a huge point about starting games well and I think that has been reflected in most games so far. We set the course for a really good forty-five minutes that followed, a very dogged, gritty, determined last forty-five minutes to close the game out."

On the decision behind Nicolás Romero and Jefferson Diaz keeping their starting position...

"I wanted to bring Boxy [Michael Boxall] back into the team. I didn't want to compromise too much of the stability we had on the back of the Real Salt Lake game because those two guys [Jefferson Diaz and Nicolas Romero], I think Nico is really finding his feet now and he has shown tonight what a good player he is in both senses, but particularly in his willingness to defend the box and the level of aggression and intuition he showed and defending some of those situations and I think that's what I saw when I did my research on him before coming to Minnesota. He's a real box defender, he thrives in those situations but he's got quality on the ball. Albeit we didn't find loads of situations in which he was able to show that tonight, but over the course of his starts so far he has put in some really solid performances. I'm really pleased with where he is, but also the level of competition we've got. Everyone would look at Jeff and be really happy with him and happy for him after he has bounced back after what happened in Kansas and he has followed that up with a number of really good performances and tonight was no different."

DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL

On the intentionality on starting strongly on a game...

" We've shown how dangerous we can be breaking from that low block and I think that was like pretty textbook stuff and obviously a great start, but then it kind of puts us in the defending the lead mindset. Obviously an early goal in the second or third minute, we still got a lot of the game to finish out. But obviously emphasis on how we defend with 11 players is still rings true and everyone's staying honest to to our identity.I mean when you've got Joeb [Joseph Rosales] playing well like that, Joaquin's [Pereyra] been really good and then Kelvin [Yeboah] and Tani [Oluwaseyi] are a electric handful to to for any, for any center back there to handle."

On how defending felt in the second half ...

" I'm not sure. Depending how uncomfortable it looked, I mean there were moments where they've obviously got some pretty crafty players in that final third who were trying to thread a few needles, but obviously Jeff [Jefferson Diaz] and Nico [Nicolás Romero] were animals today. They got on the end of everything and we're always in the right spot at the right time. But I wouldn't say it was comfortable. We were hanging on a little bit but I think we're comfortable when we kind of enjoy the struggle a bit."

On what is the banter in the locker room after Wil Trapp's goal...

"I said that there was gonna be a dubious goal and that they were gonna take it away as an own goal or something. But I mean obviously it wasn't something we precisely worked out on the training pitch, but obviously when you've got good players on the ball who were alert to those situations and happy. I think me and Will Trapp are on a race to the 20 goals this year."

On being back in the center back in between Nicolás Romero and Jefferson Diaz...

"I don't do a lot to help. I think after my booking in the first half they did a lot more to help me out. I think the communication is great, positioning was a pretty spot on, the whole time and they won pretty much everything in the air. I think seeing how well Nico [Nicolás Romero] did against [Real] Salt Lake from the sideline last week was kind of helping me get a better understanding of how he plays. Obviously they've taken on all the information from Eric [Ramsay] so well and they've been super solid and definitely were today as well. "

On what was his argument for the Penalty against him...

"I don't know, I think it was like the PK and then my yellow card as well. I think that, I don't know his name but the guy for New York City, I think he embellishes contact a bit so he knows where I am and I think as soon as the penalty is given, I think it's pretty 50/50 and I know there's a little bit of contact but I know that it's tough to overturn that when there is like a little bit of contact. So I was just frustrated that it was given in the first instance, but I'll probably need to watch it back to be honest with myself. It's probably not a situation where I need to get that close. I think he's probably hitting away from goal. I could probably be a little bit better."

On did he [Michael Boxall get the ball on the penalty...

"I dont know. Everything happened so quickly."

On does he [Michael Boxall] think there's something different MNUFC would do differently to defend the second half lead...

"I think there are times when we get a little bit too comfortable, when we get our wing backs a bit too deep, and that makes it harder for Joaquin [Pereyra], Robin [Lod], Tani [Oluwaseyi], and Kelvin [Yeboah] to get the ball and let us get out of that defensive shape. I think if we were able to even connect three or four passes and go from one side to the other where there's a bit more space, then obviously keeping the ball is a much better way to defend our lead than what we did for the last 30 or 40 minutes today. So we're aware of that, and that's something we need to work on."

On was Dayne St.Clair up to any mind games against Alonso Martinez...

"He had a few words for him [Alonso Martinez]. I think you're gonna ask him exactly what, but you know, Dayne is full of confidence. I think he probably wants me to give up more penalties so he gets chances to save them because he backs himself that much in penalties. And you love it when you've got a confident keeper behind you."

