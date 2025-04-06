Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 against Toronto FC
April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (4W-0L-2D, 14 points) earned a point tonight with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC. Captain Lionel Messi scored the team's goal on the night at Chase Stadium.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Drake Callender between the sticks; Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, Messi, Robert Taylor and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; striker Luis Suárez led the team in attack.
Notably, Callender recorded his first start this 2025 MLS regular season, while recently signed forward Allen Obando featured in a matchday squad for the first time since joining the Club.
Match Action
Following two disallowed goals for Inter Miami throughout the first half, it was Toronto that opened the scoring in the 45'+2' through Federico Bernardeschi.
Inter Miami responded shortly after with the equalizer three minutes later for the match to go into the break tied 1-1. Segovia found Messi just inside the box, where our captain took a touch before firing a left-footed volley to the right-hand corner of the goal. The goal was Messi's third this regular season and sixth across all competitions in 2025, while the assist was the second for Segovia this regular season. Additionally, with his goal, Messi (44 goal contributions in 29 games) surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in Club history in MLS regular season play, accomplishing the feat in 38 fewer matches.
The second half saw Inter Miami dominate in possession and constantly create danger in attack. In the 69th minute, forward Obando entered the match in place of Suárez to make his debut for the Club.
Despite Inter Miami concluding with 22 shots to 13 from Toronto, including nine on target, the scoreline remained unmoved throughout the remainder of the match for the team to secure a point at home and extend its unbeaten run to six at the start of the 2025 MLS regular season.
Post-Match Reaction
"It was a difficult game that we fought. Toronto maybe is not in a good position in the table, but they have good quality up front and today they played very well," said head coach Javier Mascherano."We need to think about Wednesday, we have a final here. We need the support of the people, of the fans, of the supporters. I believe in my team, of course, and I think that we will show up."
Next Match
Now, Inter Miami will switch gears as the team is set to host LAFC on Wednesday, April 9 at Chase Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for the second leg in the series between the sides in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Secure your tickets for the match HERE!
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 62.8%
TOR- 37.2%
Shots:
MIA - 22
TOR - 13
Saves:
MIA - 3
TOR - 7
Corners:
MIA - 10
TOR - 3
Fouls:
MIA - 13
TOR - 9
