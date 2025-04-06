Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Road Result at San Diego FC

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC battles the San Diego FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC battles the San Diego FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Sounders FC (1-3-3, 6 points) fell 3-0 on the road to San Diego FC (4-1-2, 14 points) on Saturday evening at Snapdragon Stadium. Jeppe Tverskov, Anibal Godoy and Chucky Lozano scored for the home side in the first-ever MLS meeting between Seattle and San Diego. Brian Schmetzer's side concludes its three-match road stretch next Saturday, April 12 at FC Dallas (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with 12 points (1-3-3).

Saturday marked the first-ever matchup between Seattle and San Diego, with the Southern California side joining MLS as an expansion side this year.

Nouhou made his 250th appearance in all competitions tonight, the only defender to reach that mark in club history. He now sits in fifth place in club appearances, breaking a tie with Brad Evans.

Brian Schmetzer kept nearly the same lineup as last week against San Jose, with Georgi Minoungou replacing João Paulo as the only change.

Seattle now finishes its three-match road stretch with a trip to FC Dallas on Saturday, April 12 at Toyota Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - San Diego FC 3

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistants: Jason White, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Armando Villarreal

Attendance: 28,228

Weather: 66 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SD - Jeppe Tverskov (Chucky Lozano) 2'

SD - Anibal Godoy (Anders Dreyer, Chucky Lozano) 41'

SD - Chucky Lozano (Jasper Loffelsend, Jeppe Tverskov) 45'+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SD - Franco Negri (caution) 60'

SD - Luca de la Torre (caution) 64'

SEA - Danny Leyva (caution) 68'

SD - Alex Mighten (caution) 80'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Alex Roldan (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 34'), Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock (Reed Baker-Whiting 80'), Georgi Minoungou (Pedro de la Vega 61'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 46'); Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski 62')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Kim Kee-hee, João Paulo

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offside: 5

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 1

San Diego FC - CJ dos Santos; Jasper Loffelsend (Willy Kumado 55'), Paddy McNair, Christopher McVey, Franco Negri (Hamady Diop 67'); Anibal Godoy, Jeppe Tverskov, Luca de la Torre (Alejandro Alvarado 81'); Anders Dreyer (Tomas Angel 80'), Onni Valakari, Chucky Lozano (Alex Mighten 67')

Substitutes not used: Pablo Sisniega, Andres Reyes, Heine Bruseth, Ian Pilcher

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 22

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.