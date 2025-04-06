LAFC Falls 1-0 on the Road to Houston Dynamo

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC lost 1-0 on the road to the Houston Dynamo on Saturday evening, as Houston midfielder Jack McGlynn scored the game's only goal in the 58th minute. The Dynamo were able to survive a late attacking flurry from the Black & Gold, but LAFC was not able to find the back of the net and dropped to 3W-4L-0D (9pts) in the regular season.

LAFC returns to action next Wednesday, April 9 in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals on the road against Inter Miami CF. LAFC leads the two-game, aggregate goal series 1-0 after defeating Miami in the first game on April 2. The second game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT at Miami's Chase Stadium (FS1, TUDN, and 710 AM ESPN LA).

