Rapids Lose First Road Match of 2025 MLS Season, Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-0

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

BC Place | Vancouver, BC

The Colorado Rapids (3-2-2, 11 pts.) suffered their first road loss of the season to the Vancouver Whitecaps (4-1-1, 13 pts.) by a final score of 2-0 at BC Place on Saturday night. Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi scored the goals for the hosts in the clean sheet victory.

D Keegan Rosenberry made his 179th appearance as a member of the Rapids, surpassing Chris Henderson for the third most in club history. GK Zack Steffen made his 39th appearance for Colorado, surpassing David Kramer (38) for the ninth-most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history. D Sam Vines made his season debut after being subbed on in the 55th minute. M Sam Bassett made his MLS debut in the match after being subbed on in the 85th minute.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"We want to quickly move on to the next one, which is a home game in our building next weekend. There are games that go this way, where we feel like it was a missed opportunity against a good team to climb the standings even more. All of us, the staff, the players, I think we know that wasn't our best stuff, and against good teams, this is what can happen. Like always, in the wins or the losses, we always look hard at them. We learn from it, but we want to get home, get a good, proper week of training, and then get ready for next weekend."

On what could have been better...

"Both [goals] came from us letting them off the side. So, often times we talk about forcing the ball wide and winning the ball wide. In a few of them, we outnumbered them, but they wiggled out in a few spots. They have good passers. They had clever movements in behind our back line. It's just those little moments. I'll have to look closer to analyze, but I think when we look at it, you'd say, "we want that back." We have to get better in those decisive moments to deal with clever, good players, because this is what our league is. I think we're coming off a game where we were really good at some of this stuff and really proactive and aggressive, and when we lose that a little bit, we lose a lot. With many losses come these moments that we have to do a little bit better with. But I take responsibility, because I knew some of the areas that could hurt us. I'll have us better prepared."

On Sam Vines' season debut...

"Sammy [Vines] is an attacking left back. He's technical, smart, he can handle the ball, he had some really clever passes into Omir and behind the back line. He helped that little spark that we were looking for to attack a little bit more in the second half. It's good to have him back. It's good to have some guys like him getting back into the team, because it provides flexibility. We know when he's healthy, he's going to keep getting fitter and sharper. When that's the case, he's a real threat on that side for us. For his first minutes back, I mean, he got thrown out there, and I thought he had some good energy and helped the spark in the second half and showed his quality in a few moments."

COLORADO RAPIDS DEFENDER SAM VINES

On the match...

"Yeah, I think we could have done a lot better. I think we created a few chances that we couldn't capitalize on, but overall, I think we just weren't at our best tonight. I think we've done well through this season. I obviously haven't been involved much at all in the beginning of the season, but I think we've done well. I think we just have to be ready for next week, put this one behind us and go to San Diego."

On his mindset to try and bolster the attack heading into the match down 2-0...

"I think that was the goal. We were down two-nil at half. It's a difficult spot to be in, so I just tried to come in and give some energy to the team. I think we were just a little bit behind. A few steps behind the first half. The three subs that came in, I think we came in and gave some energy to help the attack go forward. Obviously, it's not an easy spot to be in, two-nil down, but I think we came in and gave as much as we could."

