'Caps off to a Record Start as They Stay Atop MLS Standings

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The sun might have been shining outside BC Place, but it was Vancouver Whitecaps FC who brought the heat on Saturday as they defeated Colorado Rapids 2-0 to keep their place on top of the Western Conference.

It was an even start to the match, as both teams tested each other out. A couple of dangerous balls into the box from Pedro Vite and Édier Ocampo began to pile on the pressure for Whitecaps FC in the opening quarter of an hour, as they looked to get an early lead.

Ali Ahmed almost got the opening goal in the 16th minute, cutting inside from the left and firing on his right, but placed his shot right into Zach Steffen's midsection.

The 'Caps only had to wait three minutes to get the opener, thanks to some great cross field play. Tate Johnson delivered a deep cross into the Rapids box for Sebastian Berhalter at the back post. Berhalter then headed it down for Brian White to sweep it home for 1-0.

Whitecaps FC did not let up the pressure after scoring, with Emmanuel Sabbi and Ocampo both getting good chances to double the lead minutes later.

Sabbi got a second bite of the cherry in the 38th minute, and made no mistake to make it 2-0. Ahmed found space on the edge of the box and made a line-splitting pass into the box for the onrushing Sabbi to tuck it past Steffen.

With the wind under the sails, the 'Caps locked down the Rapids all the way until the referee blew her whistle for halftime.

To start the second half, Sabbi was gunning for his second goal, looping a header over the bar inside the first two minutes. Pedro Vite thought he made it 3-0 just a little while later, volleying home a first-time stunner on the edge of the box, but it was ruled offside in the build-up.

In the 72nd minute, Ahmed was sent on a counter attack down the left, once again cutting inside onto his right foot and firing a low shot towards the near post, forcing yet another good save from Steffen.

As the match wound down, the 'Caps kept it tight at the back, denying Colorado a single shot on target to seal a solid 2-0 win.

Whitecaps FC are right back in action this coming Wednesday, April 9 for the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series against Pumas UNAM. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

The 'Caps then host Austin FC in a battle of two of the top teams in the Western Conference on Saturday, April 12 at BC Place. Kickoff for that one is at 4:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 17,993

Referee: Ekaterina Koroleva

Scoring Summary

19' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter, Tate Johnson)

38' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Ali Ahmed)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 50.6% - COL 49.4%

Shots: VAN 15 - COL 9

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - COL 0

Saves: VAN 0 - COL 3

Fouls: VAN 10 - COL 12

Offsides: VAN 1 - COL 2

Corners: VAN 7 - COL 8

Cautions

45'+1 - VAN - Andrés Cubas

53' - COL - Kévin Cabral

57' - COL - Oliver Larraz

79' - VAN - Ralph Priso

85' - COL - Cole Bassett

90' - COL - Chidozie Awaziem

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (13.Ralph Priso 73'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 45.Pedro Vite; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (26.J.C. Ngando 70'), 24.Brian White, 22.Ali Ahmed (14.Daniel Ríos 73')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 53.Mark O'Neill, 59.Jeevan Badwal

Colorado Rapids

1.Zach Steffen; 2.Keegan Rosenberry, 5.Andreas Maxsø, 6.Chidozie Awaziem, 19.Ian Murphy (3.Sam Vines 55'); 12.Josh Atencio (11.Omir Fernández 55'), 10.Djordje Mihailovic, 23.Cole Bassett (18.Sam Bassett 86'); 91.Kévin Cabral (14.Calvin Harris 55'), 9.Rafael Navarro, 8.Oliver Larraz (77.Darren Yapi 72')

Substitutes not used

41.Nico Hansen, 13.Wayne Fredrick, 34.Michael Edwards

With the victory, Whitecaps FC are off to their best seven-match start in the club's MLS history (5W-1L-1D). The 'Caps remain atop the Western Conference, as well as the overall MLS standings

For the second time this season, Whitecaps FC did not allow a single shot on goal (March 15 at FC Dallas). This was the 'Caps fifth clean sheet of the year in all competitions

Brian White scored his fifth goal across all competitions this season and is now five goals away from equaling Carl Valentine for fourth all-time in goals scored in Whitecaps FC history

In his first start with the club, Emmanuel Sabbi scored his first Whitecaps FC goal. He is the 12th different player to score for the 'Caps this season across all competitions

Ali Ahmed recorded his third assist across all competitions this season

Tate Johnson recorded his first career MLS assist

Sebastian Berhalter recorded his first assist of the season. Eight different players have recorded an assist this season

- whitecapsfc.com -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.