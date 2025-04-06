Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind midfielder Jack McGlynn's first goal of the season. Houston also earned their third clean sheet of the season, helped by two saves from rookie goalkeeper Blake Gillingham.

Notably, the Dynamo are the only MLS team to hold LAFC scoreless in five consecutive regular season matches. Houston is undefeated in their last five regular season matches versus Los Angeles, outscoring the Western Conference rivals 8-0 over that stretch.

McGlynn gave the Dynamo the lead in the 58th minute when the 21-year-old U.S. Men's National Team midfielder found the bottom right corner with a left-footed strike from outside the box. Defender Griffin Dorsey assisted on the play for his second assist of the season, while providing McGlynn his first goal of the season.

McGlynn had Houston's first dangerous chance of the match in the 10th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box, forcing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to dive to his left and push the ball away.

Gillingham was called into action in the 35th minute when David Martinez got a shot off as he ran into the right side of the box, but the rookie shot stopper got low to deflect the danger away with his foot.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had a scoring opportunity of his own in the 50th minute when the Argentinian received a ball on a run towards the box before putting up a shot to the far post that forced Lloris to get low to his right for the save.

Gillingham was called into action again with a massive save in the 80th minute when the young goalkeeper dove high to his left to stop a dangerous header from Eddie Segura.

The Dynamo hit the road again next weekend, heading west to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Dynamo fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (1-4-2, 5 pts.) 1-0 LAFC (3-4-0, 9 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 7

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 16,415

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0

1

1

LAFC

0

0

0

HOU: Jack McGlynn 1 (Griffin Dorsey 2) 58'

Houston Dynamo FC: Blake Gillingham; Franco Escobar, Femi Awodesu, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Júnior Urso, Jack McGlynn (Ethan Bartlow 90'+4'); Sebastian Kowalczyk (Aliyu Ibrahim 81'), Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi (Nico Lodeiro 87')

Unused substitutes: Pedro Cruz, Daniel Steres, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Michael Halliday, Brooklyn Raines

LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Artem Smoliakov, Marlon Santos (Sergi Palencia 69'), Eddie Segura, Nkosi Tafari; Yaw Yeboah (Mark Delgado 79'), Adam Saldaña, Odin Holm (Timothy Tillman 69'); Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud (Nathan Ordaz 69'), David Martinez (Cengiz Ünder 69')

Unused substitutes: David Ochoa, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long, Jude Terry

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; dissent) 16'

HOU: Jack McGlynn (caution; foul) 24'

LAFC: David Martinez (caution; foul) 30'

LAFC: Adam Saldaña (caution; foul) 61'

LAFC: Eddie Segura (caution; foul) 74'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution; dissent) 75'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Filip Dujic

Assistant : Cory Richardson

Assistant : Justin Howard

Fourth Official : Matthew Thompson

VAR: David Barrie

Weather: 60 degrees, cloudy skies

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.