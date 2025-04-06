Inter Miami CF Is Proud to Kick off 2025 Program for Its Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue

In the spirit of our Club motto, Freedom to Dream, Inter Miami CF is honored to continue championing inclusivity and diversity through the IMCF Special Olympics Unified Team for its fifth consecutive year. Together with our Community Partner Florida Blue we aspire to create a world where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to shine brightly on the field of play. Launched in 2021, the Inter Miami CF Unified Team is made up of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and Unified partners, athletes without an IDD.

2025 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Signing Day presented by Florida Blue

On Friday, March 21, the 2025 Unified players signed their Club contracts in a special event that took place at Chase Stadium with First Team players Ryan Sailor and Marcelo Weigandt officially presenting them as members of the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team. As part of Team Signing Day, (Al Molina-Market Leader for Miami Dade and Monroe County) from Florida Blue was also in attendance to extend congratulations to the team and to inspire them to continue chasing their dreams.

After the contract signing session, both players and staff from Inter Miami and Florida Blue took to the field at the Florida Blue Training Center as part of a special integration initiative. In an exciting twist, Sailor and Weigandt also partook in the special moment.

The 2025 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team consists of 23 players, with 13 of them returning from previous years. Guiding the team with expertise are esteemed Special Olympic coaches Daniel Cartaya and Frank Marion III, alongside Inter Miami CF Academy Coach, Ben Applefield.

Ahead of their official introduction on our Chase Stadium field during the First Team home match against Toronto FC this Sunday, April 6, get to know the names of our 2025 Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team and Coaching Staff:

Players: Alain Figueroa, Alan Garcia, Andre Guevara, Andres Baptiste, Darian Sierra, David Hermifa, Diego Epinoza Acosta, Eiddie Marquez, Eduardo Garcia Brito, Emeric Leon, Gabriel Carrizo, Ivan Cadavid, Jose E Archondo, Kenny Gould-Papili, Luis Fernandez, Mila Guanchee, Molly Levinson, Nicolas Garvito, Patrick Hicks, Peter Reece, Sebastian Araque, Sky Carrizo, Yoseline Mendoza

Coaches: Ben Applefield, Danny Cartaya, Frank Marion III

