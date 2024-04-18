Salminen Reassigned to Moose
April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the team reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose.
Oskari Salminen
Goaltender
Born Sept. 22, 1999 - Kotka, Finland
Height 6.04 - Weight 220 - Catches L
Salminen, 24, has appeared in 12 contests for Norfolk this season and posted a record of 8-2-1 alongside a 2.82 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. The netminder also played in one postseason game for the Admirals and has a record of 1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. The goaltender has also appeared in 11 contests for the Moose this season with a record of 4-7-0 to go with a 3.91 goals-against average and .870 save percentage. Over his career with Manitoba, the Kotka, Finland product has put together a mark of 22-20-6 with a 3.24 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Salminen owned a 2-2-0 record supported by a 2.25 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.
The Moose continue their road swing against the Texas Stars on Friday, April 19. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024
- Salminen Reassigned to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 2023.24 Fan Appreciation Weekend - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Assign Bolduc, Dean, Kessel to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bourque, Stankoven Both Featured on First AHL All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Hunter Shepard Named to 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Clarke, Fagemo Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Ontario Reign
- Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday vs. Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named First-Team AHL All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- 2023-24 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- Capobianco Named to 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team - Manitoba Moose
- Austin Czarnik Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Adam Gaudette Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Joel Blomqvist Named AHL Second Team All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Sign Sam Stevens - Toronto Marlies
- Condors Captain Brad Malone Announces Retirement - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 18th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Colorado Eagles Add Forward Maros Jedlicka - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Recognize 2023-24 Team Award Winners - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Win 5th-Straight; Take Series from Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Magnus Hellberg Trade Brings Veteran Experience to Young Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Grand Rapids Edges Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Topped, 5-3, By Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Roars Back For 5-3 Win Over Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Parker Ford Scores Twice In Manitoba Defeat - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Move Into First Place Tie With Win Over Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Condors Fall in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Sebastian Cossa Ties Record with 10th Consecutive Road Point - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Win Wild Affair Over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Edge Condors, 4-3, in Overtime - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.