Salminen Reassigned to Moose

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the team reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose.

Oskari Salminen

Goaltender

Born Sept. 22, 1999 - Kotka, Finland

Height 6.04 - Weight 220 - Catches L

Salminen, 24, has appeared in 12 contests for Norfolk this season and posted a record of 8-2-1 alongside a 2.82 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. The netminder also played in one postseason game for the Admirals and has a record of 1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. The goaltender has also appeared in 11 contests for the Moose this season with a record of 4-7-0 to go with a 3.91 goals-against average and .870 save percentage. Over his career with Manitoba, the Kotka, Finland product has put together a mark of 22-20-6 with a 3.24 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Salminen owned a 2-2-0 record supported by a 2.25 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

The Moose continue their road swing against the Texas Stars on Friday, April 19. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

