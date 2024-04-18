IceHogs Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday
April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs playoff tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19 with a 30% off Flash Sale for the IceHogs' central division semi-final game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 27 at the BMO Center.
The IceHogs and Griffins will clash on April 27 at 7 p.m., presented by BMO, in what will either be Game One or Game Two of the best-of-five series, depending on how the teams finish in the final weekend of the regular season ending this Sunday.
Fans can save 30% on all seats, excluding premium seating areas, for the April 27 game starting Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at IceHogs.com. The Flash Sale will be in effect through Monday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. and will be the lowest price offered for IceHogs playoff tickets this postseason.
Yesterday, the IceHogs announced the potential playoff dates for the team's division semifinal round matchup against the Griffins. Rockford is locked in to play Grand Rapids in a best-of-five series, with home ice in the series up for grabs over the final weekend of the regular season.
Scenario 1: Grand Rapids finishes 2nd / Rockford finishes 3rd
Game #1 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)
Game #2 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Game #3 - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Game #4* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)
Game #5* - Friday, May 10 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Scenario 2: Rockford finishes 2nd / Grand Rapids finishes 3rd
Game #1 - Friday, Apr. 26 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)
Game #2 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)
Game #3 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Game #4* - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)
Game #5* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)
*if necessary
Stay tuned for additional IceHogs playoff ticket information at IceHogs.com.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs gather after a win
