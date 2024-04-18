Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday vs. Penguins

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization is excited to announce details for the club's annual 'Fan Appreciation Night'. The night will occur this Friday, April 19 th , when the Wolf Pack welcomes the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

As part of the celebration, the first 1,500 fans will receive an Anton Blidh bobblehead.

That won't be the only giveaway on this night, however. Many lucky fans will go home with giveaways including tickets to future Wolf Pack games and XL Center events, gift cards to local Hartford establishments, tickets for local Hartford-area experiences, items from HDI, and more!

One lucky fan, selected randomly, will even have the chance to shoot for $100,000 live during the second intermission!

Several Wolf Pack season ticket holders will receive 'jerseys off our backs' from select Wolf Pack players following the game as well.

Everyone is a winner with $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs, which will be available around the concourse until the end of the first intermission.

'Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Minuteman Press' will also take place in the Electric Boat Heritage Club from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. All ticketed fans are welcome to enjoy an appetizer buffet and $2, 12-oz domestic draft beers with the purchase of a $10 wristband.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.