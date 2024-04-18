Parker Ford Scores Twice In Manitoba Defeat

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (32-35-2-1) clashed with the Central Division's Milwaukee Admirals (46-22-1-1) on Wednesday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 loss against Iowa on Sunday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring 1:41 into the contest with a goal from Phil Tomasino. Ozzy Wiesblatt got the puck off a Moose turnover and found Tomasino with a pass for a one-timer past the shoulder of Thomas Milic. The Moose tied the contest at the 5:32 mark with a goal from Henri Nikkanen. Carson Golder grabbed the puck below the goal line and fed Nikkanen in front. The forward's shot just managed to squeeze over the pads of Yaroslav Askarov and roll over the line. Manitoba ended the period outshooting Milwaukee by a count of 14-4 and took a 1-1 tie into the intermission. Milic posted three stops, while Askarov finished with 13 if his own.

The Admirals reclaimed the lead with a goal from Navrin Mutter. With the Moose caught in a change, Jeremy Hanzel fed the puck up to Mutter, who moved in across the line and beat Milic with a far side shot. Manitoba tied the contest with 23 seconds remaining in the second off a power play goal from Parker Ford. Nikita Chibrikov moved into an open lane with patience, which forced Askarov out of position. Chibrikov quickly looked for an outlet and found Ford, who had a wide-open net past a sprawling Askarov. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee to the tune of 17-11 in the second stanza and took a 2-2 tie the final 20 minutes of play.

Milwaukee pulled ahead 2:02 into the third period with a goal from Jusso Parssinen. Egor Afanasyev made a slick pass through the legs of a Moose defenceman and onto the tape of Parssinen. The forward deked before lifting the puck past Milic. The Admirals took a two-goal lead a minute later with a power play tally from Afanasyev. Tomasino sent the feed across the seam to Afanasyev, who placed a wicked shot over the shoulder of Milic. Manitoba drew within a goal off the stick of Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Brad Lambert took off down the ice on a three-on-one rush. Lambert used the extra space to sauce the puck to Jonsson-Fjallby, who beat Askarov with a quick snap shot. Manitoba tied the contest 40 seconds later with the second marker of the contest from Ford. The winger was given the puck, wheeled quickly around the dot and unleashed a wicked shot that eluded Askarov upstairs. With overtime looming, Milwaukee pulled ahead 5-4 with 54 seconds left in the contest with a goal from Zach L'Heureux. The forward snuck behind the Moose defence and tapped the puck past Milic. The Moose emptied the net shortly after and got the extra attacker out in order to push for the tying goal. The gambit was unsuccessful, and the Admirals hit the empty net off the stick of Afanasyev. The Moose dropped the contest 6-4. Milic was hit with the road loss and registered 19 stops, while Askarov picked up the win and made 37 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"We battled pretty hard tonight. Something we said in the room tonight was that we wanted to treat these last three games like playoff games and just develop our game and get it to the highest level that we can. I think we took a big step and even though we didn't win, we played the way we wanted to."

Statbook

Dawson Barteaux skated in his 100th career AHL contest

Henri Nikkanen has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Nikita Chibrikov has points in two straight games with two points (2A)

Brad Lambert has points in two straight games with three points (3A)

Mark Liwiski has points in two straight games played with two points (1G, 1A)

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing and face the Texas Stars on Friday, April 19. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

