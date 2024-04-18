Capobianco Named to 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today defenceman Kyle Capobianco is a member of the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team.

Capobianco, 26, is second on the Moose and paces all AHL defencemen with 52 points (12G, 40A) in 68 games this season. He is just the third defender in Moose history to clear 50 points in a season. Capobianco was the first AHL defenceman to record 40 assists this campaign and just the second Moose blueliner ever to hit the mark in a season. His 12 goals are tied for sixth among AHL rear-guards. Capobianco is tied for the lead among defencemen with four shorthanded points (1G, 3A) and six power play goals. The Mississauga, Ont. product holds a plus-29 rating which is tied for fourth in the AHL and currently tied for the best mark all-time by a Moose skater.

Capobianco is the fifth player in franchise history named to the AHL First All-Star Team. Previous players named to the First All-Star Team include Cory Schneider (2008-09), Paul Postma (2011-12), Sami Niku (2017-18) and Mason Appleton (2017-18).

The Manitoba Moose continue their final road trip of the 2023-24 regular season against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center on Friday, April 19. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

