Toronto Marlies Sign Sam Stevens

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Sam Stevens to a one-year AHL contract beginning in 2024-25. He will join the Marlies on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Stevens, 23, recorded 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in 40 games with Boston University (NCAA) this season. In 142 NCAA games, the Montreal native registered 26 goals and 24 assists, all with BostonUniversity. Prior to his collegiate career, the 6'1, 190-pound forward appeared in 107 career USHL games with the Chicago Steel, Des Moines Buccaneers and captured the Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both theMaple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.