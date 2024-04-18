Belleville Sens Recognize 2023-24 Team Award Winners

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce the winners of this season's team awards, as selected by members of the B-Sens hockey operations staff and players. Players were recognized for their achievements before the B-Sens home game against Syracuse on April 17, 2024, with awards presented by longtime season seat members, key corporate partners, and Senators staff.

The seven awards recognize player performance and commitment to the organization and Bay of Quinte community throughout the season, and have been awarded as follows, with stats up to date as of game 70 of the 2023-24 American Hockey League schedule:

Most Valuable Player - #22 Garrett Pilon

Awarded to the player whose on-ice performance most contributes to the success of the Club, this season's Most Valuable Player is forward Garrett Pilon.

Playing in his seventh AHL season and first with the Senators, the 26-year-old from Mineola, New York has picked up 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) over 60 games with Belleville in 2023-24. With two games left to play, he's set new personal records in goals, assists and points, and is tied for the team scoring lead.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Garrett Pilon's selection as Most Valuable Player:

"Garrett has been Mr. Everything for us. He plays in all situations, power play, penalty kill, overtime, etc. He's scored some huge goals for us and won some very important faceoffs at critical times in games. Any line he's on, he's produced all year and made that group better."

Defensive Player of the Year - #3 Dillon Heatherington

Awarded to the team's top defenceman, this season's Defensive Player of the Year is Dillon Heatherington.

In his third season with Belleville (second as captain) and ninth in the AHL, Heatherington has led by example on the Belleville blueline with a third consecutive season with a positive +/- rating (+9) over 60 appearances. Recognized for his commitment and tenacity, the 28-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, has collected 10 points (seven goals, three assists).

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Dillon Heatherington's selection as Defensive Player of the Year:

"Dillon is a pillar of stability for us on the back end. He leads in the team in blocks and is near the top of our overall +/- statistics, not to mention what he means to the guys in our dressing room, as our Captain."

Offensive Player of the Year - #9 Angus Crookshank

Awarded to the team's top point producer, this season's Offensive Player of the Year is Angus Crookshank.

Representing the Senators for his third full season, Crookshank has collected 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) over 50 AHL games this season, while also making his National Hockey League debut and collecting three points (two goals, one assist) over 13 games. The 24-year-old from North Vancouver, BC is one point shy of his career-high and has been an offensive catalyst for Belleville since the start of the 2023-24 campaign and had just 13 games without a point this season.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Angus Crookshank's selection as Offensive Player of the Year:

"Angus has missed 22 games with our Club and is still tied for the team lead in points. He's our top goal scorer, and has been for the past two seasons now, and is a key factor in our offence on the majority of nights."

Rookie of the Year - #10 Zack Ostapchuk

Awarded to the team's best first-year player, this season's Rookie of the Year is Zack Ostapchuk.

Collecting 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) over his first 66 American Hockey League games, Ostapchuk has been Belleville's top point-producing rookie and has been a key to the Club's success from the get-go. The 20-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta also earned his first National Hockey League call-up this season, playing in six games with Ottawa.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Zack Ostapchuk's selection as Rookie of the Year:

"Zack has gotten better each and every game of the season. He's played well enough to earn his first NHL call-up and even as a first-year player, continues to be called upon in all situations. Not only does he play in those different situations, but he succeeds."

IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - #4 Jacob Larsson

Awarded to a Belleville Sens player for their outstanding contributions across the Bay of Quinte community and beyond, this season's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year is defenseman Jacob Larsson.

The 26-year-old defenseman from Ljungby, Sweden has set new career bests in goals, assists, and points this season, while also playing a significant role in the Club's community programming. Larsson was a constant fixture in the Club's Sens in School program, sharing his story with students across the Bay of Quinte Region, and he's also the first in line when it comes to helping with other community events and fan-engagement initiatives, while always bringing his trademark upbeat attitude and personality.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Jacob Larsson's selection as IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year:

"Jacob is a salt of the earth person. He's caring and attentive, always looking out for and after his teammates, and regularly offers his time to the Club's community programming throughout the City of Belleville and Bay of Quinte Region."

Coaches Choice Award - #13 Egor Sokolov

Awarded to the player deemed to be most valuable to the Club, as voted on by the coaching staff, this season's Coaches Choice Award goes to forward Egor Sokolov.

In his fourth year in the Senators organization, Sokolov continues to be among Belleville's top offensive threats, producing 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) over 69 games so far. The 23-year-old from Yekaterinburg, Russia has also become Belleville's all-time leader in games played (237), goals (73), assists (103) and points (173). Sokolov has always been another key contributor to B-Sens community programming and last season, won the MVP and Man of the Year awards as well.

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Egor Sokolov's selection as Coaches Choice Award winner:

"Availability is the best ability, and Egor is always available. A team-first guy, he's emotionally invested in the success of the team, his teammates and our community."

Players Choice Award - #46 Ryan MacKinnon

Awarded to the player deemed to be most valuable to the Club, as voted on by the players, this season's Players Choice Award goes to defenceman Ryan MacKinnon.

A veteran in the locker room, playing in his first season in Belleville and sixth in the American Hockey League, MacKinnon has dressed in 26 games picking up three assists. Always putting the team first, MacKinnon played games at both his natural position on the blue line, as well as at forward while also contributing to a positive culture in the locker room.

Belleville Senators Captain Dillon Heatherington on Ryan MacKinnon's selection as Players Choice Award winner:

"In my opinion, the Players Choice Award is probably the most highly valued award you can get and it couldn't have gone to a better guy. He comes to the rink every day, helps out with the young guys, he's so easy to talk to, shows up and works so hard, and is just a key ingredient to this locker room. It's a pleasure coming to the rink every day with him."

