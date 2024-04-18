Bourque, Stankoven Both Featured on First AHL All-Star Team

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven have both been named to the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team, the league announced Thursday.

Bourque, 22, leads the AHL with 75 points (26-49=75) through 69 games, ranks second with 49 assists, and shares third with 20 power play assists. The Plessisville, Quebec native also paces the league with 248 shots on goal. He made his NHL debut for Dallas on Apr. 6 at Chicago.

Stankoven, 21, was also named to the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team on Wednesday after totaling 57 points (24-33=57) in 47 games for Texas this season. The first-year pro was recalled by Dallas on Feb. 24, where he finished the NHL regular season with 14 points (6-8=14) in 24 games.

2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Hunter Shepard, Hershey Bears

Defenseman - Kyle Capobianco, Manitoba Moose

Defenseman - Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles

Forward - Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars

Forward - Adam Gaudette, Springfield Thunderbirds

Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars

The league also announced their Second All-Star Team on Thursday, featuring the following players:

2023-24 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Defenseman - Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters

Defenseman - Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign

Forward - Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign

Forward - Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters

Forward - Rocco Grimaldi, Chicago Wolves

Bourque was named the AHL's Player of the Month and Stankoven claimed Rookie of the Month back in November and the two players represented Texas at the AHL All-Star Classic, along with teammate Matej Blumel and Head Coach Neil Graham.

The two forwards join Travis Morin (2013-14) and Colton Sceviour (2013-14) as the only Texas players featured on the AHL's First All-Star Team in franchise history, and Stankoven is the first Stars rookie ever included.

Bourque is just the second Stars player to surpass 70 points in a single season. Morin had 88 points (32-56=88) in 2013-14, before earning the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player that year. Now an assistant coach for Texas, Morin averaged 1.33 points per game that season. Stankoven's 1.21 points per game in 2023-24 are the most ever by a Texas rookie and second most in the team's history.

Texas hosts Manitoba in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets available at www.texasstars.com/tickets

and the H-E-B Center Box Office.

Calder Cup Playoff tickets are also on sale now! The Stars and Moose face-off in a best-of-three series at the H-E-B Center on Apr. 23, Apr. 25 and Apr. 26 (if necessary). Call 512 GO STARS or visit www.texasstars.com/tickets

