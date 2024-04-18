Bourque, Stankoven Both Featured on First AHL All-Star Team
April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven have both been named to the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team, the league announced Thursday.
Bourque, 22, leads the AHL with 75 points (26-49=75) through 69 games, ranks second with 49 assists, and shares third with 20 power play assists. The Plessisville, Quebec native also paces the league with 248 shots on goal. He made his NHL debut for Dallas on Apr. 6 at Chicago.
Stankoven, 21, was also named to the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team on Wednesday after totaling 57 points (24-33=57) in 47 games for Texas this season. The first-year pro was recalled by Dallas on Feb. 24, where he finished the NHL regular season with 14 points (6-8=14) in 24 games.
2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender - Hunter Shepard, Hershey Bears
Defenseman - Kyle Capobianco, Manitoba Moose
Defenseman - Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles
Forward - Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars
Forward - Adam Gaudette, Springfield Thunderbirds
Forward - Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars
The league also announced their Second All-Star Team on Thursday, featuring the following players:
2023-24 AHL Second All-Star Team
Goaltender - Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Defenseman - Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters
Defenseman - Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign
Forward - Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign
Forward - Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters
Forward - Rocco Grimaldi, Chicago Wolves
Bourque was named the AHL's Player of the Month and Stankoven claimed Rookie of the Month back in November and the two players represented Texas at the AHL All-Star Classic, along with teammate Matej Blumel and Head Coach Neil Graham.
The two forwards join Travis Morin (2013-14) and Colton Sceviour (2013-14) as the only Texas players featured on the AHL's First All-Star Team in franchise history, and Stankoven is the first Stars rookie ever included.
Bourque is just the second Stars player to surpass 70 points in a single season. Morin had 88 points (32-56=88) in 2013-14, before earning the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player that year. Now an assistant coach for Texas, Morin averaged 1.33 points per game that season. Stankoven's 1.21 points per game in 2023-24 are the most ever by a Texas rookie and second most in the team's history.
Texas hosts Manitoba in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets available at www.texasstars.com/tickets
https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/tickets/29c6n/177871030/h/Hp-Ljyq3xcvuqUHjua848p5-5KMcEzbv58b8QcDBhbA
and the H-E-B Center Box Office.
Calder Cup Playoff tickets are also on sale now! The Stars and Moose face-off in a best-of-three series at the H-E-B Center on Apr. 23, Apr. 25 and Apr. 26 (if necessary). Call 512 GO STARS or visit www.texasstars.com/tickets
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024
- Blues Assign Bolduc, Dean, Kessel to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bourque, Stankoven Both Featured on First AHL All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Hunter Shepard Named to 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Clarke, Fagemo Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Ontario Reign
- Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday vs. Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named First-Team AHL All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- 2023-24 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- Capobianco Named to 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team - Manitoba Moose
- Austin Czarnik Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Adam Gaudette Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Joel Blomqvist Named AHL Second Team All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Sign Sam Stevens - Toronto Marlies
- Condors Captain Brad Malone Announces Retirement - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 18th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Colorado Eagles Add Forward Maros Jedlicka - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Recognize 2023-24 Team Award Winners - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Win 5th-Straight; Take Series from Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Magnus Hellberg Trade Brings Veteran Experience to Young Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Grand Rapids Edges Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Topped, 5-3, By Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Roars Back For 5-3 Win Over Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Parker Ford Scores Twice In Manitoba Defeat - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Move Into First Place Tie With Win Over Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Condors Fall in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- Sebastian Cossa Ties Record with 10th Consecutive Road Point - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Win Wild Affair Over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Edge Condors, 4-3, in Overtime - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Bourque, Stankoven Both Featured on First AHL All-Star Team
- Texas Set to Host Manitoba in First Round Playoff Series at H-E-B Center
- Logan Stankoven Selected to AHL All-Rookie Team
- Texas Signs Bemidji State Defenseman Kyle Looft to Amateur Tryout
- Blumel Leads Stars to Overtime Win in Road Finale