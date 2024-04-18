Clarke, Fagemo Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - Ontario Reign defenseman Brandt Clarke and forward Samuel Fagemo were named to the American Hockey League's Second All-Star Team Thursday, as voted by coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 32 member cities.

With two games remaining on Ontario's regular-season schedule, Clarke, a first-round selection by the LA Kings at the 2021 NHL Draft, ranks fifth among all AHL defenders with 44 points during his rookie campaign on 10 goals and 34 assists. Clarke's 0.92 points per game average in 48 contests this year is the highest of any blueliner in the league.

Clarke's assist total is sixth-best among defenders, currently tied for the most among rookies, while his 16 power play points (3-13=16) rank as the eighth-most on the back end. The award comes in addition to being named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team on Wednesday, as well as previously representing the Pacific Division at the AHL All-Star Classic in February and claiming the league's Rookie of the Month award for December.

Clarke, 21, made his NHL debut with the Kings last season on Nov. 1, 2022, and scored his first NHL goal this year on Feb. 17 in overtime to defeat the Boston Bruins. He has suited up for 25 NHL games with LA over the past two seasons, totaling eight points on two goals and six assists.

Fagemo has recorded the most goals in a single season in Ontario's franchise history, netting 42 from just 49 games. The Goteborg, Sweden native also has the team record for power play goals with 19, as well as 10 game-winning goals. His power play and game-winning goal totals are the most in the AHL while his overall goal number ranks second, just two behind Springfield's Adam Gaudette who has 44 while playing in 16 additional games. The 19 power play goals scored are the most in the league since Chris Terry matched the number for St. John's during the 2016-17 season.

A second-round selection by the Kings in 2019, Fagemo's 60 points in 49 games this season gives him the best points per game mark of any AHL skater that has appeared in at least 20 contests (1.22). Overall, his point total ranks ninth in the league and he's set career-highs for himself in every offensive category including goals, assists, points, power play goals, game-winning goals, shots on net (196) and shooting percentage (21.4%).

Fagemo, 24, has appeared in eight NHL games this season, four with the Kings and an additional four with the Nashville Predators, who claimed him off waivers in October. He has suited up for 21 NHL games in his career over the past three seasons, four points on three goals and an assist.

Fagemo was also previously named the AHL's Player of the Week on Mar. 11 after scoring five goals and an assist in two games.

