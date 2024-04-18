Gulls Topped, 5-3, By Eagles

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-3 to the Colorado Eagles Wednesday night at Blue Arena. San Diego's overall record now stands at 25-35-9-1.

Andrew Agozzino scored his 23rd goal of the season, his 61st point of the campaign (23-38=61), moving him into a tie for the Gulls' single-season points record alongside Sam Carrick (32-29=61, 2018-19). Agozzino has tallied 5-6=11 points in his last 10 games.

Josh Lopina netted his 14th goal of the season and picked up his ninth assist of the season for his third multi-point effort of the campaign.

Brayden Tracey scored his ninth goal of the season, his second on the power play.

Nathan Gaucher tallied two assists for his third multi-point effort of the season. He ranks third among Gulls rookies in helpers.

Andrew Lucas and Trevor Carrick also earned assists.

Calle Clang stopped 31-of-35 shots.

The San Diego Gulls return to Pechanga Arena for their final home game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday night (6 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Brayden Tracey

On Calle Clang's performance:

We're seeing what we've seen all year. We have three goalies who just battle for us every night. I don't think we appreciate it as much as we should. I mean, those guys keep us in basically every night. When you have a goalie like that, that can keep you in, it only makes you want to battle more and keep pushing. We dropped down a couple goals in the third and you just see Calle bagging himself working. It just pushes us, just gives us that little edge we need so it was good to see that.

On his goal:

I think anytime you see a power play goal go against you, it's obviously a dagger and no fun but the way we capitalized back and answered quick was good by our group. (Gulls defenseman Drew Helleson) had the puck up top and the guy kind of charged out at him, so I was just screaming for it and luckily enough, got it and hit the net.

On finishing the season against Coachella Valley:

Just finish strong. We know our situation. We know theirs but that's not going to change anything. It's another game for us. We're just going to go on with our heads down and go to work. And that's all we can expect.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game compared to last night against Colorado:

Some sort of a response. I thought we defended hard, certainly through two periods. I think we were really competitive. Trying to get that thing into the back of the net felt like a task at times, but thought Calle was really sharp in the game as well. Then in the third period, somehow, some way, the game opened up. Our issue today was defending around our net. We had some defensemen in there that are probably seeing looks they haven't seen a lot in a while for this league, or guys jumping in, getting used to stuff, but overall better effort from our team.

On Calle Clang's performance:

I thought Calle looked sharp. At the start, we had a mishandled puck early in the game at the blueline, turned into a breakaway, he had the answer for that. Felt like he had the answer for everything, really. It's up to us to defend around our net, those are two high quality chances that were given up and Calle battled really hard today.

On Andrew Agozzino reaching 61 points:

Offensively, he's found a lot of different ways to contribute. A power play record for goals this year. He's also done quite a bit five-on-five like we saw tonight. Being able to find rebounds and be quick with his hands around the net. He's certainly been able to contribute and all those pucks that go in the back of the net are things that he's helped set up. We're certainly appreciative of those.

On what he wants to see from the group to end the season:

Finish strong. That's it. You look at our past stretch, going back to the home game to Tucson, they score late on a faceoff, force overtime. Then going to Bakersfield, we come away victorious, and really tight game in Ontario, where we end up going to overtime. Heck of a game against Coachella and they end up scoring late. We were in these fights all the time. Really, yesterday's game was not necessarily part of the trend, but a little bit of an anomaly of the way we're going. We just want to make sure we're finishing strong. It's something that we can be really proud of.

