Grand Rapids Edges Iowa in 3-2 Shootout Loss

April 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Adam Beckman and Caedan Bankier scored for the Wild.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 11-7 in a scoreless first period.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead at 1:32 of the middle frame when Beckman followed up his own shot and pushed the loose puck across the goal line. Turner Elson and Kevin Conley picked up assists on Beckman's goal.

Matt Luff tied the contest 1:42 later with a power-play one-timer from the top of the right circle that beat Jesper Wallstedt (30 saves) on the glove side.

Luff put the Griffins ahead with a backhand finish on the man advantage with 3:17 remaining in the second.

Bankier took advantage of a Grand Rapids turnover and rifled a wrister over the blocker of Sebastian Cossa (27 saves) at 18:03.

The Wild outshot the Griffins 21-19 through 40 minutes of play.

Neither team broke through in the final period and each side hit a post in overtime.

Iowa was unable to solve Cossa in the shooutout and Jonatan Berggren scored in the second round to secure the extra point for Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 33-29. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Griffins went 2-for-5 on the power play.

